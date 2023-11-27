Seagate IronWolf Pro (16TB) Great NAS hard drive A reliable, high-capacity hard drive $270 $330 Save $60 If you're looking for a reliable hard drive for home storage, there's no better choice than Seagate's IronWolf Pro. These drives feature an enormous workload limit of 300TB per year and a high MTBF value of 2.5 million hours. For Cyber Monday, you can grab a 16TB drive for just $270, which is $60 off. $270 at Best Buy

Cyber Monday is a great time to upgrade your NAS — or get started with one — thanks to the impressive deals that are available. There are plenty of hard drives that work great with NAS, but our favorite is Seagate's IronWolf Pro lineup of 3.5-inch drives. These internal hard drives are reliable and quick, so they make great choices for NAS and home backup applications. If you're looking to future-proof your setup, you can grab a 16TB drive in the IronWolf Pro lineup for just $270 in this early Cyber Monday deal. That's $60 off the regular price, and those savings will certainly add up if you're trying to build a high-capacity NAS.

Why you'll want to grab Seagate's 16TB IronWolf Pro hard drive

The hard drives are fairly priced, reliable, and feature-rich

In a market full of hard drives, there are a few things about Seagate's 16TB IronWolf Pro hard drive that make it perfect for storage backup. The obvious one is certainly the drives' high storage capacity. This drive in particular has a capacity 16TB, and you can get IronWolf drives as large as 22TB in size. Plus, you can put a bunch of these drives together in a NAS to multiply your total storage space. Specifically, these drives can work together with others in an unlimited number of drive bays. That's an advantage over some of the other drives in Seagate's IronWolf lineup, which can only work in up to 24 drive bays.

The hard drive spins at 7,200 RPM, and that produces impressive read and write speeds of 270 megabytes per second. Plus, it features a mean time between failures (MTBF) rating of 2,500,000 hours. That kind of exorbitant number is exactly what you want to see in a NAS or backup storage hard drive. It's also designed for data recovery, and includes Seagate's Rescue Data Recovery Services. If something goes wrong, you'll also get a five-year warranty on this 16TB hard drive.

If you're wondering how to put a drive like this to use, there are plenty of options. It can be used as a computer drive if you prefer, but Seagate's IronWolf Pro drives are really meant for NAS data storage and redundancy. That means you can use it as a home server, backup storage, or many other uses. Whether you're trying to store thousands of hours of surveillance footage or just keep a copy of your PC, this 16TB drive can handle it all. At just $270 during Cyber Monday, this storage deal could be the only hard drive you need for years.