Network-Attached Storage (or NAS, for short) is quite common, and is a great way for you to host a ton of files on your network for easy access at any time. Some people rip their DVDs and CDs to them, some people use them as backup servers, and some people just like to have a lot of easily-accessed storage. A NAS can be extremely useful, and if you're looking to build one or upgrade an existing one, then this 18TB Western Digital Red Pro HDD at its lowest price on Amazon ever might be a great place to start.

Western Digital Red Pro 18TB $240 $300 Save $60 If you want to get a lot of storage for a NAS that can be accessed quickly, then this 18TB Western Digital Red Pro HDD might be up your alley. Pair it with a NAS enclosure of some kind and you'll have a ton of storage at your fingertips for anything you could ever want it for. $240 at Amazon

This particular HDD is at $240 on Amazon, making it a pretty killer deal for anyone who wants a lot of storage. 18TB is seriously a huge amount, and for most people, is probably more than enough. It's the lowest price that it's ever been on Amazon, and down from $300, it means you're saving 20% of the total cost.

While an SSD is nearly always better than an HDD, that isn't necessarily true when it comes to a NAS. There are a few cases where HDDs make more sense, and this is certainly one of them, as they're a lot cheaper and easier to pack a lot of storage into. It's sometimes common for users to pair a cheap SSD in a NAS with a much larger HDD, where the SSD hosts the operating system and temporary files such as Plex transcoded media.