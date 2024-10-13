Key Takeaways Macintosh Plus from 1986 successfully connected to the internet with Raspberry Pi Zero W.

Required creating a proxy to translate incoming traffic into a format the Macintosh Plus could understand.

Browsing ChatGPT and Reddit on the Macintosh Plus provided a cool retro experience.

How well do you think old hardware can manage if you hooked it up to the internet? We saw what happened when someone connected Windows XP to the internet, and now someone has tried getting a 1986 Macintosh Plus up and running. It took a lot of work to get everything running smoothly, but I daresay the final result was actually pretty impressive.

Someone got a 1986 Macintosh Plus on the internet (with a lot of help)

The feat was achieved by Hunter Irving on YouTube, whose main goal was to hook up a Macintosh Plus to the internet. The first port of call was recreating the original ethernet adapter for the computer using a Raspberry Pi Zero W running BlueSCSI, as it was a lot cheaper than buying the real deal on eBay.

The first hurdle was serving new websites in a format that the Macintosh Plus understood. It only understood HTML, but even that wasn't enough, as any website that used HTTPS would be completely alien to the near-40-year-old hardware.

Instead, Hunter Irving found a prior project coded by someone who had a similar goal in mind, called macproxy. This created a proxy that translated all incoming traffic into a format that the Macintosh Plus could easily digest, but even that was a little slow. Hunter then forked the code to create macproxy_plus, which allowed extension support. These extensions could feature bespoke code for specific popular websites so the proxy could churn through the incoming data much faster.

So, how does browsing the web look on a Macintosh Plus with a little extra help? Turns out, it's actually surprisingly cool. Hunter could browse ChatGPT and Reddit just fine, and each website had a cool retro look to it. It was almost like looking into an alternate reality where LLMs and social media were invented long before the Macintosh Plus.

If this has gotten you in a retro mood, be sure to check out our look back at how Macintosh started.