On the night of April 27th, all active 1Password users in the U.S. received the following notification, “your Secret Key or password was recently changed. Enter your new account details to continue”. Since they hadn’t changed their passwords, the alert was concerning.

But the popular password manager wasn’t breached or under attack. The notification was mistakenly sent during an outage after routine maintenance, and 1Password’s public maintenance logs explained the situation right after the incident.

1Password later released an official statement to explain what happened and apologize. Around 9 PM ET of the night in question, 1Password was completing scheduled maintenance of databases when their servers received an unusual number of sync requests from client devices. The systems rejected the sign-ins and returned an error that client apps misread as the password change alert.

Passwords and data weren’t actually changed or affected. For added security, 1Password secures backups with encryption. Check out our password manager guide for why that’s important.

The outage was brief, and the service is fully operational again. “By April 28th, there were no additional erroneous messages, and we were able to confirm that the fixes were working as expected,” the statement explains.

1Password CTO Pedro Canahuati also reported that an investigation of the disruption is underway in order to analyze the cause. The findings will help tweak the maintenance and error-handling process, so the incident doesn’t reoccur.

However, a quick search on the 1Password support forums reveals a thread outlining the same error message. A community member filed the complaint after encountering the error on their Mac device in December 2022, to which the 1Password team responded publicly.

Although not a security incident, the 1Password scare came only months after the LastPass breach. LastPass, another popular password manager, has been reeling from a severe hack last year. Malicious parties stole users’ URL history, names, billing addresses, emails, phone numbers, IP addresses, and encrypted login credentials. Some of the LastPass source code leaked as well. We have a list of alternatives to LastPass for security-conscious readers.

1Password has never suffered a security incident. But the LastPass hack does give context to the worrying speculation that followed the April 27th event.

The official statement put that speculation to rest. “We take the integrity of your data and the stability of our systems very seriously and will continue to work hard every day to earn the trust you’ve placed in us,” the CTO further reassured 1Password customers.