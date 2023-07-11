Lexar PLAY microSDXC UHS-I Micro SD Memory Card $63 $130 Save $67 This 1TB card is the perfect accessory for your Steam Deck, Switch, or ROG Ally. It can also be used in cameras, tablets, and pretty much any other device that has a microSD card slot. $63 at Amazon

You can never have enough memory, especially when it comes to handheld gaming consoles like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch, and many more. That's why this is the perfect deal if you've been looking to upgrade the storage of your devices on the cheap. This 1TB microSD card is now 52% off its retail price, coming in at just $63 for a limited time during Prime Day. So, if you've been itching to drop another 1TB into your device or just want to have some additional storage lying around, be sure to grab this deal while it lasts.

What's great about Lexar's 1TB microSD card?

There are a lot of different microSD cards on the market. While it seems easy to choose one at first, there are different categories of microSD cards, which results in different read and write speeds, which could ultimately affect the way your device works.

Luckily, this 1TB card offers A2-rated performance, which means it's just right for most applications. While Lexar doesn't provide a write speed on its website, the company does share that the card has read speeds of up to 150MB/s. That means if you're not going to be using it in any professional scenarios, it should be more than acceptable.

You'll be able to use it for devices like tablets, handheld game consoles, smartphones, and more. Of course, you want to feel confident when purchasing this device, so Lexar offers a 5-year limited warranty. For the most part, this is a great deal, so just be sure to pick one up before the deal expires.