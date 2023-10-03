Samsung 870 EVO SSD $50 $60 Save $10 Save $10 on the 1TB Samsung 870 EVO SSD with speeds of up to 560MB/s, making this an excellent upgrade for desktop or laptop PCs with mechanical hard drives. $50 at Amazon

Samsung is responsible for some of the best SSDs you can buy for desktop and laptop personal computers. The Samsung 870 EVO range of 2.5-inch solid-state drives offers a good balance between capacity, performance, and price. This 1TB model is on sale right now for just $50 ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, which will take place from October 10 to 11. This is the lowest the drive has been and matches the previous Prime Day sale.

What makes the Samsung 870 EVO a great SSD?

The Samsung 870 EVO 1TB SSD we're featuring here is a brilliant drive with a five-year warranty to cover against faults. There's also an impressive 600TBW endurance rating, meaning you should be able to write the entire drive 600 times before expecting to see performance and/or capacity degradation. When working with larger files (we're talking 4K and 8K), one can quickly eat through available writes and it's good to know this Samsung SSD has solid endurance.

Being a SATA SSD, a free SATA power port on the PSU and a SATA data port on the motherboard will be required for desktop PCs. It's easier for laptop upgrades as this will be a direct replacement for a 2.5-inch mechanical SATA hard drive. If you're good to go on either front, you'll have access to 1TB of free space, which is good enough for storing games, media, apps, and even an OS, though we'd recommend a speedier NVMe SSD for that task.

In terms of performance, the Samsung 870 EVO SSD tops out at 560MB/s for reading and 530MB/s for writing data. This allows the SSD to move more than 100 3MB music files every second, though real-time performance will differ depending on other factors. For $50, this is a great deal and is the lowest price we've seen the 1TB model listed at. We're not sure how long this will last (and if it will be live through Prime Big Deals Day), so act fast if you need to upgrade your storage.