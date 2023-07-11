Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra $2200 $2400 Save $200 Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop with 13th-gen Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. You'll also get a free 32-inch M70B 4K UHD Smart Monitor, an additional $400 bonus value. $2200 at Samsung

Samsung makes great laptops, and the latest Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is no exception. During Prime Day, save $200 off the powerful slimline notebook, but that's not the only thing you'll be getting. Samsung has a history of including free stuff, and the added extra here is a fantastic deal. For a limited time, get a 32-inch M70B 4K USD Smart Monitor completely free with the purchase of a Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. That monitor usually sells for $400, so you're getting an awesome package.

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

The latest Galaxy Book device is powered by either an Intel Core i7-13700H or i9-13900H processor, depending on which model you choose. The i7 is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics chip, while the i9 model comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Both models have a 16-inch 3K (2880x1800) AMOLED display, which given Samsung's class-leading AMOLED tech, will look beautiful in all conditions.

As a sweetener to this deal, Samsung will include a free 32-inch 4K monitor, the Smart Monitor M70B, with any purchase of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra through Samsung.com. This monitor uses USB-C for one-cable connectivity and can stream content directly to the monitor without an additional device. That's a $400 added value for an already good deal on a powerful laptop.

And while you're looking at Samsung devices, it's worth remembering that the next Unpacked is coming soon. That event will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and show if the company is still at the top of the foldable game. If you're interested, putting your name down gets you $50 off the purchase price, with no money down right now and no commitment to purchase.