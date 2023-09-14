etguuds 60W Fast Charging USB Type C Charger Cable $7 $9 Save $2 An affordable bundle that includes two four-foot USB-C to USB-C cables that can handle up to 60W charging, making it perfect for the iPhone 15, and other USB-C devices. $7 at Amazon

In case you haven't heard, Apple's just launched a new set of iPhones this year that brings its first major change in quite some time. The iPhone 15 series brings the addition of USB-C to the lineup, making it easier and more convenient to charge the phones. While this might be the case, there are certainly going to be a lot of folks needing new cables with this transition, and luckily, we've spotted a deal that delivers two USB-C charging cables for just $7.

For the most part, this is an absolute steal, especially considering that these cables offer a sleek design, excellent durability, and offer support for Power Delivery 3.0 & Quick Charge 3.0. These cables will be more than enough for the new iPhones and can also be used to charge other devices as well like laptops, tablets, and Android smartphones. So if you're thinking about grabbing the new iPhone, you'll definitely want to pick up these cables while you're at it.

Now as far as construction, you're going to get two four feet cables that are nylon braided that has been tested to withstand 20,000+ bends and utilizes and laser welding technique that prevents the connector at the end of the cable from breaking. While the cable does offer excellent charging speeds up to 60W, it can also be used to transfer data as well. Since these cables are mainly focused on charging, data speeds won't be that quick, but you'll still be able to move files up to 480Mbps.

As stated before, since this is a USB-C cable, you'll be able to use it with other devices without issue. That means you'll be able to charge any other USB-C device up to 60W, making it great for larger devices like laptops and tablets. And if you're into color matching your cables, you'll be happy to know that you can pick this cable bundle up in gray, black, blue, and red. Just be sure to purchase these cables while the deals live to save big.