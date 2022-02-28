Apple could be working on a 20-inch Mac/iPad hybrid

Apple is usually late to the party, but when it finally arrives, it typically has a few tricks up its sleeve. The company has a history of releasing products a bit late when compared to its rivals. However, they tend to include an innovative twist or simply have a more solid build. Foldables happen to be the new focus of several device manufacturers. We’ve probably all seen, though, the flaws and the issues that were affecting early models. After all, the technology is relatively fresh, and Apple would rather take its sweet, sweet time. That’s to ensure that when (if) it finally releases a device, it doesn’t have the quality and unreliability of a beta prototype. While the company still doesn’t sell any products with a foldable screen, it could be internally working on changing that. A new report claims that Apple is working on a 20-inch Mac/iPad hybrid foldable.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that the Cupertino tech giant could be developing a Mac/iPad hybrid device. The information comes from Ross Young — who has an accurate display leak history. The report doesn’t state much apart from the approximate screen size, though. There are speculations regarding the company’s execution of this hybrid, but none of them are confirmed. The foldable could possibly have a physical keyboard attached to it. Alternatively, the company might implement a software keyboard that surfaces on one half of the screen when in Mac mode.

The report states that Apple has been working on this device for a couple of years now. However, Young believes that the company won’t be releasing it until 2026 or so. Taking the complexity of the rumored device into consideration, it’s understandable why the company would need a long time to develop it. After all, customers wouldn’t want a crease to appear on the screen after merely folding it a few times.

Would you be interested in buying a Mac/iPad hybrid foldable? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Bloomberg