Summary Google Maps started as a project called Where 2 in 2004 by a Sydney-based team and quickly evolved into the beloved navigation app.

Google used creative methods like camels in deserts and sheep on islands to map hard-to-reach places for Google Maps.

Google Maps serves as a vital tool for everyday users, allows real-time imagery, and has influenced the way people see the world.

Google Maps has revolutionized how we see and navigate the world. While this application is vital to people and businesses all over the planet now, it's hard to believe that it didn't exist until 2005. So, on the 20th anniversary of Google Maps, let's take a few minutes to learn about how it came to be and the incredible feats the team behind it has done to ensure that we are always heading in the right direction.

How Google Maps started

From application to execution