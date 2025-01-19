Crowning a single year as the GOAT for anything whatsoever is a controversial exercise; you're bound to anger someone or another. Doing it for video games is especially hard, because there have simply been too many great years that either propelled the industry forward or delivered a lifetime's worth of gaming memories.

Years like 1998, 2004, 2010, and 2013 gave us some of the most influential titles and consoles of all time, while 2017 and 2018 became known as the new golden age of gaming. However, if I had to choose one year (with a gun to my head) that not only gave us an unbelievably high number of stellar releases but also left an indelible mark on the industry (and gamers), I would pick 2007. And I have 14 reasons that will make my case.

14 Metroid Prime 3: Corruption (Nintendo Wii)

Prime example of innovation done right

It says something about what's to come when you start the list with a game as remarkable as Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. The third entry in the Metroid series became the first true showcase of the Nintendo Wii's new motion controls, allowing players to shoot enemies with unprecedented accuracy, unlock doors, and shatter enemy shields in a satisfying fashion.

Retro Studios also fully used the nascent HD-era technologies to pack the game with visually stunning levels that stopped players in their tracks. What's more, you could control Samus' ship for the first time in the series to navigate to the various planets in the game or call in an artillery assist when stuck in a tight spot. Nintendo even ended up implementing the much-loved motion controls in the first two installments of the series.

13 Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (PS 3)

Naughty Dog in uncharted territory

PlayStation has given us landmark franchises that defined multiple console generations, and Uncharted is unequivocally one of the best. It all started in 2007 with Uncharted: Drake's Fortune as Naughty Dog stepped in a new direction, giving birth to the outspoken and reckless treasure hunter, Nathan Drake. The studio took players on the ride of a lifetime as Nate traveled the globe in search of riches and adventure, propelled by a deep down desire to prove himself worthy of his legacy.

The first game in the series, which has now become way bigger than the studio ever imagined, wasn't as well-rounded as the later titles in the series, but it's where it all started. The cinematic gameplay, chaotic combat, satisfying platforming, and a rich roster of lovable characters — these are the elements that went on to define the series. I discovered the franchise only with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, but it didn't take me long to go back and experience the marvelous early days of Nathan Drake.

12 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

Back to the present