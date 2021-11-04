Grab a 2021 Apple iPad Pro for $700 today ($99 off)

Aple released a new iPad Pro lineup earlier this year, powered by the same M1 chip that is currently being used in some MacBook, iMac, and Mac Mini computers. There are 11-inch and 12.9-inch models available, both in varying storage capacities and network options. The 256GB 12.9-inch model went on sale for $999 last month, and now the cheapest 128GB version is on sale for $699.99, a savings of $100 from the usual price.

This base 2021 iPad Pro has an 11-inch IPS screen with ProMotion (adaptive 120Hz), an 8-core Apple M1 chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, a USB 4 Type-C port for charging and data transfer (with DisplayPort video output), FaceID security, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 128GB of internal storage, and 8GB of RAM. The camera setup is also impressive for a tablet — a 12MP main camera, a 10MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP front-facing camera, all with similar capabilities as the iPhone 12.

We reviewed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro earlier this year, and found that while it’s an excellent tablet with fantastic performance, it’s still held back by the limited feature set of iPadOS (the iPad’s version of iOS). The recent iPadOS 15 update added new homescreen layout options and improved multi-tasking, but it’s still not as capable as Mac (or even Android on tablets, in some areas). However, if you know you want an iPad, it doesn’t get much better than this.

The iPad Pro works with accessories like the Magic Keyboard (pictured above, also currently on sale) and 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, but neither of those are included in the box. If you’re not sure if the iPad Pro is the best tablet for you, check out our roundup of the best iPads and best Android tablets. No matter if you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, there are great options in every price range.