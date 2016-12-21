2016 in Review: What are the Best Mobile Games of 2016?

As we enter the final days of the year, it’s time to get your opinion on all the events, news, releases and controversies that we witnessed so far in 2016. We saw several new games in the headlines this year — some for captivating the masses, and some for failing to live up to expectations.

So, our question to you is,

What are the best games os 2016? What appeals to you in these games? Do you like them for their artwork and style, their concept and game mechanics, their approach to premium content, or simply because they are enjoyable or popular?

Let us know in the comments below!