2016 in Review: What was the Best Midrange Smartphone of 2016?

As we enter the final days of the year, it’s time to get your opinion on all the events, news, releases and controversies that we witnessed so far in 2016.

Our last discussion was on your opinion on the best flagship of the year, but its time to cover other bases. Mid range smartphones usually see past technology from last year’s flagships trickle down into a price segment which is more affordable to consumers. There are compromises which prevent these devices from competing in the big leagues, but that doesn’t mean that these phones are slouches.

So, our question to you is,

What was the best midrange smartphone in 2016? Was the device released this year, or is it an older flagship that is now more affordable? Why does this smartphone deserve to be called the best in the mid range? What features attracted your attention towards this phone? What were your needs and expectations, and how were they fulfilled? Additionally, what are the caveats to the phone that stop it from competing against flagships?

