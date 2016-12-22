2016 in Review: What was the Best Flagship Smartphone of 2016?

As we enter the final days of the year, it’s time to get your opinion on all the events, news, releases and controversies that we witnessed so far in 2016.

This year saw some great releases by OEMs big and small. Some smartphones took a gamble to differentiate themselves from the crowd, while some played it safe and improved on conventional expectations.

The competition was fierce, but a winner has to be chosen. So, today’s question to you is,

What was the best Flagship smartphone released in 2016? Why does this smartphone deserve to be called the very best? What features attracted your interest towards this phone? What were your needs and expectations, and how were they fulfilled?

Let us know in the comments below!