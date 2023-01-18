iPad Air 5 (2022) Apple iPad Air (2022) $500 $600 Save $100 This 10.9" tablet comes with everything that Apple has accustomed us to: a stunning display, speedy loading times, flawless design, and more. The 2022 iPad Air comes in multiple colors and two storage capacity options, namely 64GB and 256GB. This medium-sized tablet features the M1 chip with Neural Engine, which means your tablet loads apps super fast, has little to no lag and works great overall. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

With new MacBooks on the way, we're seeing some deals for some of Apple's best tablets. Right now, the 2022 Apple iPad Air is on sale and available for the best price we've seen for this particular model.

You can get the iPad Air with a $100 discount, which means you'll only have to shell out $500 for the 64GB version and $650 for the 256GB model.

We reviewed the iPad Air 5 when it came out and found it to be a great tablet to use for leisure and work, although for the latter, you'd definitely need to grab a keyboard to make things easier.

It's a trusty tablet that has great battery life, and can be a great alternative to a laptop when you need to work away from your office. Even though it's not one of the largest screens we've seen on a tablet, it's still great to use it in split-screen mode, for instance.

Since you're saving quite a bit of money when getting new shiny new iPad Air 5, we do suggest you splurge a little on a case to protect your new tablet. After all, even with the discount, it's still at least $500 you're paying for it and we all know just how expensive replacing the screen on an Apple product can be.