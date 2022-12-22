The next three years of the Google Pixel roadmap has apparently leaked, and there's a lot to take in.

Google has always held a fairly leaky ship, which is probably why we got a look at products like the Google Pixel Tablet and the Google Pixel 7 series at Google I/O... a long time before the launch of either device. However, an unprecedented leak (shared by Android Authority) has set the stage for the next three years of Google Pixel devices. While not all of it is concrete, it's a fairly detailed roadmap from 2023 through 2025.

In the leak, we learned not only of the potential fate of the Pixel "a" series but of future foldable and flip devices from the company too. It's a massive leak, and as a result, some of it should be taken with a grain of salt. Roadmaps like these leaking to the public are rare, as often it's the case that plans past a single year are shared among very few people, let alone for three years.

2023: More of the same

First and foremost, Google's 2023 is expected to start off with a bang when it comes to the Pixel series. At Google I/O in April or May, the company is purported to be launching not just the Pixel 7a (codenamed "lynx") but the Pixel Fold (codenamed "felix"), too. The last few "a" devices didn't launch at Google I/O, but the Pixel 3a launched at I/O. After that, the company's next "a" devices came out during the pandemic, which pushed back launches of devices across the board.

Pricing information was given for both devices, with the Pixel 7a still expected to be launched at $449 (like the Pixel 6a) and the Pixel Fold will apparently launch at the previously asserted price of $1,799.

As for later on in the year, their source stated that the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro will arrive without too many differences over the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 8, codenamed "shiba", will be shrunk down by a little bit, but the Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed "husky", will have the same display and measurements as the Pixel 7 Pro. As for what will presumably be marketed as Tensor G3, its codename is "zima".

Google's 2023 looks quite similar to its 2022, though with the Google Pixel Fold set to arrive and the Google Pixel Tablet on its way as well. While rumors have suggested that a Pixel Tablet Pro may be coming, the source did not talk about the Pixel Tablet or a Pixel Tablet Pro whatsoever with Android Authority.

2024: Changing up the formula

Google is apparently toying with the "a" series of devices, and it's possible that the Google Pixel 8a could end up being the last annual "a" device. The company is considering switching to a biennial launch, similar to what Apple does with the iPhone SE series. Its codename is apparently "akita", and its price is expected to increase to $499.

The source also mentioned that the Google Pixel 8a might not even happen, and it's entirely dependent on the sales of the Google Pixel 7a. As a result, it's hard to say if we'll definitely see it or not. It could well be the case that a Pixel 8a never sees the light of day.

Going further into the year, the Google Pixel 9 series is said to take a bit of a turn. The source states that there will be three devices, with what can essentially be described as Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, and a Google Pixel 9 Pro Max. The largest device, codenamed "komodo", would have a screen somewhere around 6.7 inches. The middle device, codenamed "caiman", would come in at around 6.3 inches with more or less the same features as the top-end model. There wasn't a codename given for the regular Pixel 9, but it's expected that it would take on a similar strategy as what we see now and drop a few features relative to the Pro model.

The source states that this is definitely happening as Google wishes to mimic Apple's sizing strategy, but that pricing, naming, and availability are all up in the air at present. All three of these devices are expected to use what is thought to be Tensor G4, codenamed "redondo".

There is also a plan for a follow-up foldable in 2024, but plans aren't clear yet. The company wants to wait and see what happens with the Pixel Fold that it will release in 2023 before committing to anything concrete.

2025: A potential Galaxy Z Flip-style device

While the roadmap in 2025 will be heavily influenced by how the company does in 2023 and 2024, it's toying with the idea of launching a Galaxy Z Flip-style device alongside three non-foldable devices. While Android Authority didn't mention it, we expect that the Pixel 9a will have had its fate decided by then.

The flip-style foldable device isn't confirmed, and if the company doesn't end up going for it, then it still will want to launch four Google Pixel devices (presumably the Google Pixel 10 series). There would likely be a small non-Pro model, a larger non-Pro model, and then a small and larger Pro model. This is pretty much exactly what Apple does with its iPhones.

How significant is this leak?

While there are elements of this roadmap that are kind of expected, it's interesting to see Google chasing up the iPhone model of launching potentially four devices in the same series. As well, it's weird to see it taking so long to launch a Flip-style device, considering the higher price tag that they command. What I'm most curious about though is the fate of the "a" series, given that the company appears to be mulling over its future fate.

Even though Google has been such a leaky ship in the past, it's crazy to see a leak with this many codenames this far in advance. Companies often keep plans like this under lock and key, especially plans that are two years away. We're excited to see what Google comes up with next, and all of this is pretty exciting.

Source: Android Authority