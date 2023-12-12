Key Takeaways The Steam Deck OLED refined the first edition to offer better battery life, a better screen, and better thermals, making it much easier to recommend.

The introduction of Windows 12 next year is expected to improve the PC gaming handheld experience, with hopes for better controller compatibility, improved navigation gestures, and a more desktop-like interface.

The gaming handheld market is growing more powerful each day, with advancements in AMD and Intel chips.

Gaming handhelds have, by and large, been a mostly dead industry for a few years now. Aside from the Nintendo Switch, nothing has captivated the handheld market in the way that the likes of the Game Boy, Nintendo DS, or the PSP once did in the past. However, PC gaming handhelds are now taking the gaming industry by storm. 2023 was a huge turning point for the handheld market, and 2024 might be when things really take off.

4 Valve's Steam Deck OLED refines an already excellent product

The original Steam Deck was good; this is even better

I recently reviewed the Steam Deck OLED, and I found that it refines an already excellent product in a way that makes it easier than ever to recommend one. It has better battery life, a better screen, and better thermals, so almost everybody will have a great experience now.

With these changes, more and more people are likely to consider a Steam Deck OLED as their primary gaming machine. We suspect that there will be a lot of sales in time for the holidays this year, and from there, a snowball effect of more and more people buying Steam Deck OLEDs. With this kind of momentum, many of its competitors can't keep up, especially if they run on Windows. But that can change next year, too.

3 Windows 12 should improve the PC gaming handheld experience

... At least, we hope so

We expect Windows 12 to arrive sometime next year, and with Windows being the operating system for many gaming handhelds that we've seen this year, it would be crazy for Microsoft not to focus on improving the Windows experience on handheld devices. It's notably subpar so far, but with improvements to the Xbox app for handhelds, it's clear that Microsoft is listening and trying to improve the experience already.

For example, Microsoft can make the operating system work better with controllers while also adding better gestures for navigating the system. Even an optional desktop-like replacement like the old Windows 8 tile system would work well on a gaming handheld, and that would be enough for many people to improve on the current Windows 11 situation.

Either way, Microsoft is very obviously listening thus far, and we expect things to improve next year.

2 AMD's Z1 Extreme was just the beginning

More power is on the horizon

Many gaming handhelds that came out in 2023, like the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go, use the AMD Z1 Extreme, which was clearly just a starting point. With the AMD Ryzen 8000 series arriving next year, we expect that there will be more AMD chips that provide even better performance. Even better, Intel seemingly wants a slice of the pie with its Meteor Lake chips. Even the name "Z1" implies that there can be a "Z2", and since the Z1 was heavily used in gaming handhelds, it's a real possibility.

With the 8000 series, we expect that the likes of Ayaneo (who have been using AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors instead of the Z1) will include these, pushing the capabilities of handheld gaming even further. It's an exciting market that appears to be growing more and more powerful by the day, and 2024 will be an exciting year that pushes it even more.

1 More games will start being made for handhelds

It just makes sense

With games like Cyberpunk: 2077 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart being playable on the go, it's clear that developers are starting to pay attention to gaming handhelds and what they're capable of. It's not just indie games that require fewer resources to run; people want to play larger, graphically-intensive titles, too. Windows handhelds can even play the latest Call of Duty releases, which is crazy to think about.

Playing huge games anywhere is a major draw for people who want a gaming handheld, and as more people realize their capabilities, they'll likely start to take off even more. As a result, companies will want their games to be essential purchases for handheld owners looking for more games, and right now, it's a relatively untapped market.

2024 will be an exciting year for gamers

If you're a gamer, you have to be excited about 2024. With Windows 12 on the horizon, better hardware, and more gaming handhelds, this year feels like it was essentially a beta of what's to come. With AMD, Microsoft, Intel, and more all beginning to focus on gaming, there will likely be some excellent products to come next year. There's so much that's good already available now that I can't wait for what's to come.