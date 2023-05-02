Motorola has been working on another foldable Razr phone this year, and leaks and rumors have suggested that we may even see two devices soon. One would be a flagship, high-end model, and the other is more of a "lite" alternative. While we don't know a lot about the non-Ultra model, we have exclusive specifications to share from the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

Specs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra SoC Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Display Main display: 2640x1080 HDR AMOLED 120Hz Cover display: 1056x1066 display Storage and RAM Up to 12GB of RAM, Up to 512GB storage Cameras Primary: 12MP Sony IMX563, Secondary: 13MP SK Hynix Hi1336, Selfie: 32MP OmniVision OV32B40 Extras Dual SIM variant, eSIM variant, NFC, Fingerprint sensor Colors Blue, Black, Barberry

First and foremost, the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. It has a 2640x1080 high refresh-rate AMOLED main display with HDR that seems to be 120Hz, but other leaks have pointed towards a 144Hz capability. On top of that, the cover display comes in at 1056x1066, which matches the leaked renders that we've seen showing a square cover display. In terms of cameras, there are two outer cameras, with the primary sensor being a 12MP Sony IMX563 and the second being a wide-angle 13MP SK Hynix Hi1336. The selfie camera is a 32MP OmniVision OV32B40.

Source: Evan Blass

Furthermore, it appears that there will be a variant of this device with dual SIM support, eSIM, and there may even be ultra-wideband support. All of these devices have NFC and a fingerprint sensor included. We expect that the three colors this device will be available in are "Barberry," "Black," and "Blue." "Barberry" would also match some of the leaks that we've seen showing a device with a more maroon-like color.

Previous leaks have also asserted that the cover display will have a number of customization options. Users will be able to change the layout of the front display, along with the ability to change fonts, colors, icon shapes, and even the display size. We were also able to confirm that apps will be able to launch on the cover display, though this won't be available for all applications by default. However, I spotted evidence that it would be possible to force apps to launch on the cover display. Below is what appears to be a warning that apps may not function correctly if you do use this feature:

"This lets you open any app on the external display, even those that aren't designed for the screen size. Apps that aren't designed for the external display may be difficult to use and not function as expected."

The original Motorola Razr 5G's cover display

Just like last time as well, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has the ability to tell when it is half opened on its hinge, allowing it to introduce features in a similar fashion to Samsung's flex mode. It comes with Motorola's own Android variant, My UX, based on Android 13. Research by MySmartPrice also suggested that the device would have a 3,640 mAh battery with 33W charging support, and other leaks have suggested the cover display will measure somewhere around 3.5 inches.

We expect the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's launch to be imminent, as Lenovo's CEO has been teasing since March that it would be coming "very soon." As more details of a device begin to leak, it's indicative of the product reaching more hands, too, suggesting that the company is gearing up for its launch.