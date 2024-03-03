Key Takeaways Dell's XPS lineup underwent a major revamp in 2024, including futuristic design changes and a focus on performance enhancements.

The 2024 XPS series features variable refresh rate panels, better hardware options for smaller models, and dedicated GPUs for 14-inch variants.

Improved battery life, upgraded webcams, and a sleek new look make the 2024 XPS lineup a compelling option for those in the market for a premium Windows laptop.

Dell’s XPS lineup dates back to the 1990s. Although the XPS series went through multiple form factors in the past three decades, the laptop took off with the introduction of the InfinityEdge display design on the XPS 13 9343 in early 2015. Since then, the it only received incremental updates, leaving enthusiasts to look for alternatives in the premium Windows laptop market if they want something different.

Fast forward to 2024, and Dell stunned everyone with a complete revamp of the XPS lineup. The company simplified the XPS series with a consistent look, replaced the dated 720p webcam with a Full HD one, upgraded the panels, swapped 15-inch and 17-inch variants with 14-inch and 16-inch models, and equipped them with Intel’s latest Core Ultra CPUs. Needless to say, after ignoring the XPS lineup for years, the 2024 trio has gotten me excited about Dell’s flagship offerings again.

Futuristic design on all models

Stands out from a crowded Windows market

Back in 2022, Dell introduced the XPS 13 Plus, sporting an edge-to-edge keyboard with large square keys, a borderless trackpad, a capacitive touch strip with function rows and other controls like brightness, volume, and more.

However, the company didn’t give the same makeover to the existing models, creating an inconsistent look across the range. After testing the waters with a radical design on the XPS 13 Plus, Dell seems to be confident about its acceptance among buyers.

The stylish design carries over to the entire 2024 XPS lineup, which definitely looks cool and should be a big talking point when talking about these devices.

Variable refresh rate panels

Enjoy smooth scrolling on the XPS series

Although the competition started offering a 120Hz panel on their premium devices a long time back, Dell continued to stick with the same dated 60Hz on the XPS lineup. Even the expensive XPS 13 Plus and XPS 15 had 60Hz displays last year. The lack of a high refresh rate panel was a big trade-off for me and many potential buyers.

The 2024 XPS series changes the scenario with the introduction of a 120Hz panel on the 13-inch and 14-inch variants and a 90Hz display on a larger 16-inch model. Whether you play a few casual games or browse the web, the high refresh rate panel makes it a better experience.

Hardware muscle on smaller models

Smaller XPS models pack a punch

Up until 2024, a premium, high-end configuration wasn’t available on smaller XPS models. For instance, buyers didn’t have the option to pack a 64GB RAM or 4TB SSD on the XPS 13 and XPS 13 Plus. One must upgrade to a larger XPS 15 to bundle high-end hardware with their purchase.

With the 2024 XPS series, buyers can finally purchase any variant with up to 64GB RAM and 4TB SSD. It’s an excellent option for those planning to keep their XPS laptop for several years.

Dedicated GPU for 14-inch variant

Get a flavor of Nvidia in a manageable size

A dedicated GPU on a smaller 14-inch model is another welcome addition to the 2024 XPS lineup. You no longer need to go with a larger model to bundle a dedicated Nvidia GPU. Dell offers an option to pack an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6 30W) with the XPS 14. It should be good enough for casual gaming at lower settings. The bigger 16-inch variant can be bundled with an Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

The 13-inch variant only comes with Intel Arc graphics, which received a sizable boost with hardware-accelerate ray tracing, mesh shading, AV1 encoding and more. Overall, the company is claiming double the performance of its predecessor. While I would have preferred an Nvidia GPU on XPS 13, too, I can understand Dell's decision to exclude it on such a small chassis.

Better battery endurance

Should get you through a busy day

The 2023 Dell XPS 13 Plus never received rave reviews for its endurance. It was largely due to Intel’s hot mess P-series processor. The 2024 XPS Series should fare better due to Intel’s new Core Ultra processors, with the chip-maker calling it the largest architecture shift in 40 years.

Intel Core Ultra CPUs pack new low-power (LP) E-cores to handle your lowest-intensity tasks better in the background. You can check our dedicated guide to learn more about Intel’s 2024 CPU lineup. In our Dell XPS 16 (2024) review, we found the battery life to be quite good. While the verdict is still out for the XPS 13 and XPS 14, we expect them to fetch better battery numbers than their predecessors.

FHD webcam

Dell got rid of potato quality webcam on XPS

While Dell fixed the unusual webcam position from the bottom to the top, the company continued to stick with 720p quality. While an HD camera gets the job done with a flawless Windows Hello login, it doesn’t leave a good impression on a group call.

Dell finally listened to growing criticism and upgraded the webcam to the full HD resolution. If you have been avoiding the XPS series due to a below-average webcam, now is the right time to consider one.

XPS lineup gets a breath of fresh air

For me, the Dell XPS 14 strikes the perfect balance between power and portability. That said, the 2024 lineup isn’t perfect. The port situation still leaves a lot to be desired, and the square keys with a borderless touchpad require a learning curve.

Nonetheless, it’s a step in the right direction, and I can’t wait to see what Dell has in store for us in the second half of 2024. If you plan to switch from a MacBook to a 2024 Dell XPS, check our top Windows tips and tricks to familiarize yourself with Microsoft’s desktop OS.