We've just turned the corner away from 2023, yet Microsoft is already gearing up for an amazing 2024. There have been a lot of leaks, hints, and announcements from Microsoft that lift the curtain on what the company has planned for this coming year. These little glimpses cover a variety of topics, but artificial intelligence plays a huge part in the majority of them.

As such, 2024 is set to be Microsoft's big year for AI. From Microsoft Copilot updates to the AI-powered Surface re-releases, it's set to be a big hit for people who want to use artificial intelligence with their PCs. So, let's hop into why 2024 is the year to keep an eye on Microsoft.

4 Copilot continues its momentum with keyboard keys and new features

The push for Copilot has only just begun

Microsoft has gone on record in the past stating that it wants Copilot to be "the next Start button." Regardless of whether you believe Microsoft can achieve this or not, the company will try its best to make this true. Very recently, Microsoft announced that its hardware partners will begin production of laptop keyboards with a dedicated "Copilot key." This will act similarly to the Windows key that is already on keyboards, except it will open Copilot instead of the Start menu.

In December 2023, Dell showed off a demonstration of what Copilot could do in the future. Right now, if you use Copilot to manage your PC, you'll find it's restricted to basic tasks such as toggling dark mode and muting the audio. Dell's demo showed a far more powerful version of Copilot that automatically detects if you connect to a public Wi-Fi network and adjusts the security settings accordingly. As such, 2024 is set to be Microsoft's big "sink or swim" year for Copilot where the public will decide if the AI assistant is worth using or not.

3 Microsoft Edge starts its life as an "AI browser"

Using artificial intelligence to browse the web

Have you looked at Microsoft Edge on an Android or iOS device lately? If not, you'll notice that Microsoft has renamed it to "Microsoft Edge: AI browser." And while the rename didn't come with any big upgrades to its AI capabilities, Microsoft can already claim that Edge is an "AI browser," given how the mobile version comes with Copilot.

However, I don't think the name change was purely to advertise Copilot's current AI-based abilities. Microsoft is bound to add more Edge-related AI tools in the future, either through Copilot or as additional add-ons for the browser. And it'll be interesting to see if the "AI browser" branding also makes its way onto the desktop version of Edge.

A bundle of good features is on its way

If you're getting sick of hearing about all the AI-related features coming soon, at least there is Windows 11's Moment 5 update to look forward to. Of course, the update does have some AI-based tweaks, but it's only to allow Copilot to be popped out of its sidebar and moved around the screen. The majority of the Moment 5 update is focused on non-AI tools. For example, it will finally allow you to tweak the parts in the Windows 11 widgets panel that were once unremovable, like the News feed. You can even tell the widgets panel to use a news feed of your choice.

1 Microsoft shifts gears into releasing "true AI PCs"

Microsoft plants its flag in the great AI race

Insider sources from Microsoft have stated that the company is aiming to re-release the Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6 with some much-needed tweaks to their designs. Alongside these adjustments, Microsoft will push to transform these Surface PCs into its "first true AI PCs." It will achieve this by making the devices compatible with the newest version of Windows, which is speculated to have a heavy focus on AI tools.

Will Microsoft succeed in introducing AI-powered PCs to the public? It's hard to say at this stage. The speculation surrounding the newest version of Windows states that it'll be more AI-orientated, but there's very little information as to what, exactly, the Redmond giant has up its sleeves in terms of AI tools. However, 2024 will be the year that we learn if Microsoft goes all-in on AI products or gets cold feet before it can take off.

Keep your eyes on Microsoft in the coming year

With Microsoft poised to make 2024 its year, we're going to see a lot of innovation from the company, especially in its AI department. But while Microsoft has a lot lined up, its success is entirely dependent on how well the public responds to it. Regardless of if Microsoft's plans take off or crash, it'll be an interesting year for the company.