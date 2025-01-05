If you’re unfamiliar with the term, emulation is the art of running apps and games designed for proprietary systems on unsupported hardware. Besides letting you use a single machine to enjoy your favorite console titles, emulation has the added benefit of preserving games that would otherwise remain locked on dead hardware.

Thanks to the constant efforts of ace developers, emulation has grown to the point where you’re no longer restricted to just outdated gaming systems. 2024, in particular, was a major year for the emulation landscape, and here’s a quick recap of all the good (and bad) developments that occurred over the past year.

At last, a working PS4 emulator

Tonight, PC gamers join the hunt!

Compared to the black magic needed to emulate the exotic Cell processor of the PlayStation 3, Sony’s last-gen console has a somewhat similar architecture to your average x86 system. Theoretically, this makes the PlayStation 4 easier to emulate than its predecessor, but the truth is that PS4 emulation has remained stagnant for years. The Linux-exclusive Spine emulator was discontinued eons ago, while the next best thing, fpPS4, can only run lightweight titles. Eventually, most emulation enthusiasts had put PS4 on the backburner, until ShadPS4 re-emerged a few months ago.

While ShadPS4 officially began its development in 2022, the emulator saw a massive set of updates throughout the year. Of course, ShadPS4 is still in its early stages of development, and there’s still a lot of progress to be made in fan-favorite 3D titles. But the texture pops, crashes, and lighting issues have slowly, but steadily reduced following each update – to the point where you can get Bloodborne running on a powerful system after enabling certain third-party patches and hacks!

PS3 games are finally playable on ARM devices

Including the Raspberry Pi... kinda

In stark contrast to ShadPS4, the PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 has evolved to the point where you can run a majority of PS3 titles on relatively modest devices. But the real game-changer was a recent update that added native support for arm64 devices to this incredible emulator. Of course, the in-game performance fluctuates vastly between the devices. In the RPCS3 team's own tests, the old M1 chip delivered amazing results with the native arm64 build, especially against running the x86 version of the emulator using the Rosetta 2 translation layer.

Heck, you even get PS3 games up and running on a Raspberry Pi, though I’d be lying if I said they were playable. Having previously tested multiple RPCS3 titles on my Raspberry Pi 5, I can confirm that the graphics chip inside the SBC is too underpowered to run most games at anything above playable resolutions. Nevertheless, the very fact that you can boot into games on something as weak as a Raspberry Pi is a testament to the RPCS3 dev team’s success.

Believe it or not, you can even run 3D PC titles on Android