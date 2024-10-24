The year isn't over yet, but I'm calling it already — 2024 was one of the worst showings for desktop CPUs, GPUs, and PC hardware in general. What was supposed to be a year of new game-changing AMD CPUs, Intel's comeback with Arrow Lake, and next-gen Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, has turned out (by all accounts) to be a nothingburger.

There isn't anything else on the horizon for the last quarter either. The 9000X3D CPUs will, most likely, take over as the fastest gaming CPUs, but apart from this foregone conclusion, we don't have anything to look forward to. The year started with the mostly palatable RTX 40 Super series from Nvidia in January, but it seems it all went downhill from there. Let's revisit some of the major disappointments of 2024.

Related 5 disappointing PC hardware realities that just won't change For seasoned members of the PC community, some harsh realities haven't changed in a long time

5 Next-gen GPUs? Delayed to 2025

No new GPU architecture since late 2022

Close

You might have gotten used to a flurry of new graphics cards every two years — the RTX 40 and RX 7000 series came out in late 2022, the RTX 30 and RX 6000 cards in late 2020, and the RTX 20 series two years before that. We all expected Nvidia and AMD to follow the two-year cadence in 2024, launching the RTX 50 and RX 8000 series in September, October, or December.

It has been confirmed now that we'll not be seeing new graphics cards from either of the companies before CES 2025. You might be wondering about Intel's Battlemage cards (somewhere in the back of your mind), but there's no indication yet that Team Blue is attempting to be first to market with its next-gen GPUs either.

The RTX 5080 will only have less than half the number of CUDA cores compared to the Blackwell flagship.

What we'll get at CES (or later) isn't something I'm looking forward to either. Reports suggest that Nvidia will be marking up the prices of the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070, and the RTX 5080 will only have less than half the number of CUDA cores compared to the Blackwell flagship. AMD isn't even launching any high-end models next year, giving Nvidia free rein to charge what it wants. And Intel's just looking to put out something that offers a cheaper alternative without suffering from driver issues.

Related Nvidia and AMD are in their AI era, and gamers can do nothing but watch The AI wave has turned into a tsunami for gamers, as Nvidia and AMD turn all their energies to data center GPUs

4 Intel's unstable Raptor Lake CPUs

Oh, what a year it's been for Intel