For most people, a laptop is a long-term investment, something they buy only once every few years.

the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 stands out with a massive 30% discount, helping you save over $400.

Why should the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 be your next laptop?

The 2024 Surface Laptop 7 has everything you could possibly want in a device and stands as the best laptop Microsoft has made to date. This model, which is currently available for just $978, is powered by a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, an Arm-based chip with 12 cores.

Thanks to this, the premium laptop delivers faster performance than even the MacBook Air M3. It’s also one of the first devices to feature Copilot+, giving users access to Windows 11’s AI features, including Recall, Cocreate, and Translate.

It packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, ensuring you’ll never have to worry about running out of space for your growing collection of files, apps, and media. With its 13.8" touch-screen display, the Surface Laptop 7 doubles as both the perfect workstation and a top-notch device for all your creative tasks.

On top of that, the Surface Laptop 7 boasts exceptional battery life, promising up to 20 hours on a single charge. It’s built with durable aluminum and comes in four timeless colorways: Platinum, Black, Sapphire, and Dune.

It's nearly impossible to go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

