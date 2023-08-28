Key Takeaways Apple is developing a 2024 iPad Pro lineup with major upgrades, including OLED displays, a new chipset, and redesigned accessories.

Apple's iPads typically rank among the best-selling tablets every year, and its current models remain popular despite being launched almost a year ago. The company is currently working on its 2024 iPad Pro lineup, and a new report has now revealed some of the major upgrades in store for the next-gen devices. The changes would reportedly include the long-rumored OLED displays, as well as a brand-new chipset and redesigned accessories.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's 2024 iPad Pro lineup will include four models codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721. One of the most notable upgrades in the new models will be the display panels, with Gurman confirming long-standing rumors that they will feature OLED displays as opposed to the IPS LCD panels in the current lineup. The next-gen iPad Pros will also reportedly be offered in 11-inch and 13-inch display sizes, while the current models come with 11- and 12.9-inch screens.

Moving on to some of the other rumored changes, the 2024 iPad Pro lineup will reportedly be powered by Apple's powerful M3 chip that is also expected to feature in the company's next-gen desktops and laptops. The chip will be built on a 3nm process node, which should ensure better performance and improved efficiency compared to the 4nm M2 chips found in the current Mac and iPad lineups.

Apple is also said to be working on improving some of the iPad accessories. According to Gurman, the next-gen Magic Keyboard will include a larger trackpad that could make the iPad Pro + Magic Keyboard setup work more like a full-fledged laptop. However, for all the upgrades, the next-gen iPad Pro lineup is still apparently a long way from being available for purchase. Gurman claims that the devices will only arrive in the second half of next year, while newer versions of other iPad models could launch with minor improvements before that.