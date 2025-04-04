Remember zombie games? Back in the early to mid 2010's, zombie games were all the rage. The genre was bustling, with plenty of incredible titles, some of which are still being played to this day.

Zombies in general (not just in gaming), have a huge influence on modern culture, more so than any other monster.

However, with how saturated the market became with all manner of zombie games, the bubble burst, and they went out of style. You'll still find a few popular titles, like Project Zomboid and Dying Light, roaming around, but the hype has significantly died down. Now, much like an undead horde, the genre seems to be rising up from the grave, as 2025 is said to be the year zombie games make a comeback.

Killing Floor 3

Third installment of the horde classic

Killing Floor 3 is the return of the beloved horde mode franchise. Both Killing Floor (2009) and Killing Floor 2 (2016) are widely regarded as some of the most fun horde-mode action in gaming.

This new title in the franchise promised more of that sweet zombie-killing, arsenal-building, blood-spilling goodness when it was announced in 2023. The game was slated for release on March 25, 2025 until people got a chance to try out the closed beta.