Half-Life 2 launched on November 16, 2004, and it's hard to understate its importance for "triple-A" gaming and PC gamers' habits for purchasing and playing games. Without it, the Steam distribution platform that eventually bankrolled Valve's hardware endeavors like the Steam Deck wouldn't have succeeded, at least not to the level of being the most used online platform for PC gaming.

Even with the best CPUs, peripherals, and other hardware needed for a good gaming PC, that amounts to nothing if you can't easily get your games, and Steam is the delivery service of choice. Many other game publishers have tried to make their own digital storefronts, but they still put their games on Steam to get the most eyes on their products. But enough about the program that came with Half-Life 2, let's talk about one of the best video games of all time.

A newfound level of player ownership

Playable cutscenes set the stage for what's to come

Valve had already put interactive cutscenes into Half-Life, along with emergent gameplay and tight storytelling, so the bar was set high for the sequel. Right from the get-go, the polished world-building was on view, with NPCs that interacted with you, and story beats delivered as dialogue, so you could still poke around the lab while listening. It set a new standard for character animations, both for how they moved and how their faces behaved. Nowadays, every game is expected to have motion capture for the characters, but at the time it was revolutionary.

Later on, you get the Gravity Gun, which drove home how good the physics engine was and laid a blueprint for every yet-to-be video game designer on how to play with real-world constraints to make the virtual world feel more immersive. The environment tries to guide your eye toward objectives or to side-paths to find other ways to go. With pretty much every video game before using an on-rails mechanic, this was the turning point for environmental storytelling in every title.

From the traversal in both environment and tone between the game's starting beats to the frantic airboat sequence to get to the next area, Valve's storytelling and tight execution were, and still are, ahead of the pack. It's true enough that most of the elements of Half-Life 2 were used in prior games, but not this successfully integrated into a whole, with NPCs you could care about, storytelling that drew you in, and tight combat.

These and many more tightly executed elements have been used in every game over the last twenty years. Going back and playing it again with eyes used to decades of polished games, I only see a tightly polished game that could almost be from a modern developer. And that's really high praise indeed when many games from that era have not aged well.

Half-Life 2 RTX is in development

One of the awesome things about Valve is their embracing the modding community. Right now, a group of modders called Orbifold Studios is busy remaking Half-Life 2 to include RTX technologies, for path-traced lighting, refreshed character models, textures, and light sources. It even hasan official Steam page, although, unfortunately, it doesn't say how long we'll have to wait for the free DLC to Half-Life 2 to come out. The modders are working in their spare time, with many of them being professional game developers during the day, so all we know is that it'll be worth the wait to re-experience HL2 all over again.

Open-sourcing the Source Engine

Setting the stage for third-party games, user mods, sequels and more

It's not enough to talk about Half-Life 2, the game, because it released as far more than that. Valve also designed and released the Source Engine that powers its games to be modular, so it could be improved over time while keeping compatibility with older games intact. That's part of why Half-Life, Half-Life 2, and other Valve titles all play just as smoothly now as they did upon release. But it was also the starting point for countless developers, game studios, and modders to cut their teeth on in the game development world.

While some game developers target modders to prevent them from coding, Valve often pursues them to incorporate them into the team. The teams behind Counter-Strike, Left For Dead, Team Fortress, and others like DOTA 2 have all joined Valve to continue creating their designs as first-party games in the Source Engine. Without the freely available Source code tools, these games might never have seen the light of day, or the huge commercial success that they all shared in.

Plus a fantastic animation tool

It's not just game engines that Valve would release over the years. Alongside the ability to create your own game servers was one of the tools Valve used in its marketing materials. Source Filmmaker is a 3D software tool for making animated videos, built in the Source engine and filled with assets from Team Fortress 2, another popular Valve game. Although it's compatible with the assets from any other Source game, all you had to do was import them.

It's difficult to quantify how many content creators got their start by using these tools and tools built using the Source engine, like Garry's Mod. Popular but disturbing, Skibidi Toilet is created using Source Filmmaker, and many popular YouTube channels got their start once Source Filmmaker was released in 2012.

And a new delivery system

Steam wasn't very popular at first, but gamers came around