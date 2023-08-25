WD My Book External Hard Drive $330 $600 Save $270 This 22TB drive ensures that you'll probably never run out of hard drive space. Best of all, it comes priced at 45% off its retail price for a limited time. $330 at Amazon

For the most part, Western Digital products are fairly reliable, which is something you want to keep in mind when you're relying on a device to store all your important files. Although the company provides different options like SSDs and NMVe SSDs, a hard disk drive is going to be the best solution if you're looking to go above 4TB. While the technology of an HDD might be older, and the access speeds might not be as quick as current drives, it's still going to provide the most bang for the buck.

With that said, we've uncovered a deal so good, you're not going to want to pass it up. For a limited time, this 22TB Western Digital My Book external hard drive is now 45% less than its original retail price. That means you can grab this drive for $330, or it'll cost you just $15 per GB, which makes this an absolute steal. Perhaps best of all, with this much storage, you're probably never going to need another external hard drive.

As far as the specifics, the drive makes it easy to back up all your information with software that can be set to back up information on a schedule. Furthermore, you can count on the My Book to keep your data safe, with 256-bit AES hardware and password encryption. Since this is a full-sized drive, you will need to plug it into power, and the drive also has a USB 3.0 port for reasonably quick data transfers. Now the drive is compatible with both Windows and Mac, although Mac users will want to format the drive.

As far as reliability, the company offers a long three-year warranty to cover any manufacturer defects. So if you've been looking to back up all your data and needed a massive drive to do, this one is going to be a great option.