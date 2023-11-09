MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) Portable power for creative professionals Apple's new MacBook Pro models share the same design as their M2 counterparts, now with better CPU and GPU performance and a brighter screen. Thanks to the excellent battery life, gorgeous ProMotion display, and beastly performance, these are excellent laptops for creative professionals and power users. Pros All-day battery life Brighter SDR display Improved CPU and GPU performance Cons Can only use one external display Higher-end configurations get very expensive $1599 at Best Buy $1599 at Amazon (14-inch, M3)

24-inch iMac (M3, 2023) A Mac desktop for the masses The 2023 24-inch iMac is now powered by the M3 chip, translating to a massive jump in performance from its M1 predecessor. While nothing has changed in terms of design, this all-in-one desktop looks just as good as when it was launched initially with the M1 chip.



Apple’s new M3-powered Macs are here, featuring a refresh for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and the gorgeous 24-inch iMac. During our hands-on coverage, we found that the M3 chips promise better performance, efficiency, and major upgrades in the GPU department. The new MacBook Pros and 24-inch iMac will quickly find their way onto our list of the best Macs, but which one should you buy?

At first glance, it’s a simple decision. If you need a powerful laptop, get the MacBook Pro; if you need an all-in-one computer with a great screen, get the iMac. However, it’s always good to give things a second thought. These are expensive machines, after all. So, let’s compare these two Macs briefly to figure out the right one for you.

Pricing, specs, and availability

Most of the new M3 Macs are now available. If you want the M3 Max variant of the MacBook Pro, delivery is slated for the middle of November. The base iMac, which has the base M3 chip with eight CPU cores, eight GPU cores, 256GB of storage, and 8GB RAM, starts at $1,300. The colors will be familiar to fans of the M1 iMac, consisting of blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, and orange.

As for the MacBook Pros, the base 14-inch variant starts at $1,600, which has the base M3 chip with eight CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. The M3 Pro and M3 Max variants of the 14-inch MacBooks start at $2,000 and $3,200, respectively. If you want a bigger screen, the base 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,500 with the M3 Pro chip. There are only two color options for these new MacBook Pros: Silver and Space Black.

Apple MacBook Pro (M3, 2023) Apple 24-inch iMac (M3, 2023) Memory 8GB, 16GB, 18GB, 24GB, 36GB, 48GB, 64GB, 96GB, 128GB 8GB, 16GB, 24GB CPU Apple M3 8-core, Apple M3 Pro 11-core or 12-core, Apple M3 Max 14-core or 16-core Apple M3 8-Core Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB SSD Ports SDXC card, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, 3x Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe 3 Power Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3 Graphics 10-core, 14-core, 18-core, 30-core, 40-core 8-core, 10-core Display 14.2-inch (3024x1964); 16.2-inch (3456x2234) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 254ppi, 1,600 nits, 120Hz 23.5-inch 4.5K (4480 x 2520) Retina Display, 218ppi 500 nits, 60Hz Colors Space Gray, Silver, Space Black Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, Purple Dimensions 12.31x8.71 x 0.61 inches (31.26x22.12x1.55cm); 14.01x9.77x0.66 inches (35.57x24.81x1.68cm) 21.5x5.8x18.1 inches (54.7x14.7x46.1cm)

Design and ports

Two very different form factors

Design is the most obvious difference between these two Macs. The MacBook Pro provides powerful performance in a portable form factor, while the iMac is an all-in-one desktop made for stationary work. This new M3 refresh is mostly a spec bump, so these new Macs are ultimately quite similar to their M1 and M2 counterparts in terms of looks.

The MacBook Pro sports a squared-off design with flat edges. We have the same Liquid Retina XDR display with the notch but with better brightness (more on that in the display section). The Magic Trackpad and keyboard still feel great, and the industrial look still holds up due to the premium aluminum chassis and the sleek new Space Black finish.

Much like the new MacBook Pros, nothing has changed with the design of the 24-inch iMac either. It still has the Retina Display, no notch, fantastic colors, and an ultra-thin form factor. Unfortunately, it still ships with the same Magic Keyboard and trackpad that uses a Lightning port for charging. We weren’t expecting this to be the case before the event, so it's quite frustrating.

As for port selection, the new M3 MacBook Pros easily take the win here. The base M3 iMac only comes with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a port for the power connector. There’s a model with two additional Thunderbolt 4 Ports and Gigabyte Ethernet, but it costs more. In contrast, the MacBook Pros offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card reader, and the MagSafe 3 port for charging.

It’s worth noting that macOS has a lot of great touch gestures, such as two-finger scrolling, quick access to Mission Control, and Smart Zoom. You get this gesture functionality with MacBook Pro out of the box, while you’ll have to purchase a Magic Trackpad separately for the base iMac to get the same experience.

Display

Excellent across the board

Both these devices have fantastic displays, but the MacBook Pro has the edge over the iMac here. The Liquid Retina XDR display on the MacBook Pro features a Mini-LED panel, a 3024x1964 resolution, 600 nits of peak brightness, great color accuracy, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a fantastic panel for professionals who are looking for great video editing laptops and for anybody who needs a color-accurate display for professional work.

That’s not to say that the 24-inch iMac’s screen is bad by any means. It features a 4.5K Retina display with a resolution of 4480x2520, 500 nits of peak brightness, Wide color (P3), and True Tone. While you get deeper contrast and better colors with the MacBook Pro’s Mini-LED display, the IPS panel on the iMac will still please a lot of people.

While comparing these screens, it’s safe to say that all these Macs have a great display for creative professionals. The iMac has the advantage of a larger screen size, while the MacBook Pro has better colors, more brightness, and ProMotion.

By the way, all of these M3 Macs have the same 1080p FaceTime HD camera. However, it’s a bit more prominent on the MacBook Pro because of the notch.

Performance

Go 'Pro' for creative work

Performance will be the deciding factor for many people here, and the answer is quite simple if you look at the naming conventions. The MacBook Pro is geared toward professionals (hence the “Pro” branding), and the iMac is more for everyday use.

The base M3 chip on the iMac is 35% faster than its M1 predecessor in the CPU department and 65% faster in the GPU department, according to Apple. That’s quite a big improvement, and it means that the 24-inch iMac breezes through daily tasks such as web browsing, writing documents, and general media consumption. That doesn't mean you can't get serious work done on the 24-inch iMac. Because of the performance improvements, the iMac is great for photo editing, graphic design, coding, and even video editing. This is one of the reasons why the M3 iMac is one of the best-value computers ever.

That said, if getting your work done quicker is of the utmost importance, get the 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chip. The base M3 Pro has 11 CPU cores, but you can also get it with 12 cores. You also get 14 or 18 GPU cores, depending on the configuration. The M3 Max is the best that Apple has to offer. You get up to 16 CPU cores, 40 GPU cores, and up to 128GB of unified memory. Both the M3 Pro and M3 Max offer fantastic performance for the most demanding of workflows. It’s worth noting that you can get the base M3 chip on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and it delivers performance similar to the 24-inch iMac.

To sum it up, the 24-inch iMac is no slouch, and it’s more than capable for many creative professionals. However, if your workflow heavily benefits from faster CPU and GPU performance, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with an M3 Pro or M3 Max are the better choice.

24-inch M3 iMac vs MacBook Pro: Which one should you buy?

Apart from the form factors, these new M3 Macs deliver very similar user experiences. The newest macOS Sonoma is the most polished macOS experience yet, and it will run very well on either machine for years to come. Coming back to the original problem, though, the right choice for you will ultimately come down to your performance needs and preferred form factor.

For most people who need a powerful everyday desktop, the 24-inch iMac is a fantastic all-in-one computer. You’re getting a gorgeous 4.5K Retina display, great performance, and a sleek and modern design with fun color options. At the starting price of $1,300, it’s just as good of a purchase as the original M1 24-inch iMac.

On the other hand, The new MacBook Pros will be an obvious choice for creative professionals who want the best possible performance out of macOS. These notebooks also manage to feel more high-end compared to the iMac because of advanced features like the Mini-LED display and ProMotion. Just make sure that you can put all those features and extra power to good use.