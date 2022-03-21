24-inch iMac vs Mac Studio: Which Apple computer should you buy?

Apple recently expanded its Mac lineup during the Peek Performance virtual event. The latest addition to the family is the Mac Studio. This beast is powered by either the M1 Max or M1 Ultra chip. Developers have been optimizing their apps for Apple silicon, and macOS Monterey works best on machines with these processors. As a result, people are getting more tempted to buy newer Macs. However, a common question typically crosses our minds when we decide to buy a new product. Which model should I buy? We’re here to help you with the selection process — this is the 24-inch iMac vs Mac Studio: two Apple powerhouses head-to-head.

24-inch iMac vs Mac Studio: Specifications

24-inch iMac Mac Studio Processor Apple M1 (8-core CPU) Apple M1 Max (10-core CPU)

Apple M1 Ultra (20-core CPU) Graphics Apple M1 (7-core GPU)

Apple M1 (8-core GPU) Apple M1 Max (24-core GPU)

Apple M1 Max (32-core GPU)

Apple M1 Ultra (48-core GPU)

Apple M1 Ultra (64-core GPU) Memory 8GB

16GB 32GB

64GB

128GB Storage 512GB

1TB

2TB 512GB

1TB

2TB

4TB

8TB Display 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 4480 x 2520, 500 nits, True Tone, DCI-P3 [None] Webcam 1080p [None] Ports Two Thunderbolt 4

Two USB 3

3.5 mm headphone jack

Gigabit Ethernet Back (All models): Four Thunderbolt 4 Two USB-A ports HDMI 10Gb Ethernet 3.5 mm headphone jack

Front (M1 Max): Two USB-C ports SDXC card slot

Front (M1 Ultra): Two Thunderbolt 4 ports SDXC card slot

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Size 54.7 x 46.1 x 14.7 cm 19.7 x 19.7 x 9.5 cm Weight 4.46 kg (varies by model) 2.7 kg (varies by model) Colors Blue

Green

Pink

Silver

Yellow

Orange

Purple Silver Price Starts at $1,299 Starts at $1,999

Design

Design is a very subjective matter, and comparing it is especially tougher when two devices belong to different categories. For starters, the 24-inch iMac is an all-in-one (AiO) desktop computer, while the Mac Studio would require you to buy accessories separately. With your iMac purchase, you get the necessary keyboard and mouse. In the Mac Studio’s case, you’d need to get your own set, in addition to a monitor. Both Macs feature futuristic, minimalistic designs that don’t look ancient or out of place on your desk.

It’s worth noting, though, that the 24-inch iMac is available in seven vivid colors to choose from. On the other hand, the Mac Studio is only available in Silver. Ultimately, design shouldn’t be the main factor when choosing which of the two to buy — as each of them targets a certain category of people (with different needs).

When it comes to choosing your next computer, an important aspect to take into consideration is the number and types of ports. Assuming your workflow isn’t completely wireless, you will likely need a wide variety of them. In this battle, the clear winner is the Mac Studio, as it features a higher number and wider variety of types — as the specifications table reflects. If you don’t plan on connecting any non-USB-C wired accessories, then the iMac should work for you just fine.

Display

The iMac includes a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a 4480-by-2520 resolution. The Mac Studio, obviously, doesn’t have a built-in display or webcam. If you’d rather build your own setup by personally buying the accessories, then the display (or lack thereof) shouldn’t be an issue for you. Many people aren’t sure which brands or models to choose — in this case, the iMac includes everything they need to get started. The Mac Studio is aimed at power users who are familiar with the different options available out there.

Perfomance

When it comes to performance, we have a very, very clear winner here. The Mac Studio is powered by either the M1 Max or M1 Ultra chips. On the contrary, the 24-inch iMac has the original M1 chip. While this SoC packs plenty of might, the Max and Ultra variants of it are obviously more capable. Additionally, the entry model of the Mac Studio has 32GB of RAM (and can go up to 128GB), while the iMac can’t surpass 16GB even when maxed out. Similarly, the iMac can’t have more than 2TB of storage, while the Mac Studio can handle up to 8TB. If you need your new computer for basic needs, then the iMac packs more than enough power. However, if you plan on heavily editing video, photos, audio, and 3D renders, etc. then aim at the Mac Studio.

24-inch iMac vs Mac Studio: Which should you buy?

Which Mac you should buy completely depends on you. We’ve only broken down the specifications of each of the two models to help you decide. The final decision shouldn’t be hard to make — as one of them is aimed at those who want an AiO desktop, while the other is for those who are looking for a computer with super powers. It’s also worth noting that the iMac starts at $1,299 in the US and includes the essential accessories. On the other hand, the Mac Studio starts at $1,999 in the US and requires you to buy a monitor, keyboard, and mouse of your own. So if you’re on a limited budget, then the iMac is the more affordable option.

Which of the two Macs do you plan on buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.