There are a lot of great USB cables out there right now, but if you're looking to optimize the charging speed of your products, you're going to need a powerful PD charger and these Lisen 240W USB-C charging cables. While higher-end cables can cost quite a bit, these cables are now on sale for a great price that knocks them down to just $10. Furthermore, by using the coupon code "20D5CUGV" you can save an additional $2 off the discounted price, bringing it down to just $8, or $4 a piece, for a limited time.

As far as what you can expect with these Lisen USB-C cables? Well, first and foremost, you're going to be able to experience extreme charging with speeds up to 240W. The cables measure in at 6.6 feet and offer excellent durability thanks to the cable's braided exterior and extensive testing that the brand states will allow the cables to withstand up to 48,000 bends. If that wasn't enough, the company also provides a 12-month warranty on this product with 24-hour support, just in case something goes wrong.

For the most part, you're getting really good cables at an extremely affordable price. While they're perfect for laptops and tablets, you can also use these cables for smartphones too. Data transfers are also possible, but you'll be maxing out at 480Mbps. So if you're looking move a lot of data quickly, there are going to be better options. WIth that said, you're still getting a great deal here, and it's well worth the money to pick these up while you still can.