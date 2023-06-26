If you thought the 12 to 16GB of RAM offered with most flagship Android devices today is enough for smooth multitasking, think again, because your next smartphone could reportedly feature a lot more memory than most laptops circa 2023. That's because according to the latest rumors, China's BBK electronics-owned brands, including OnePlus, could soon launch smartphones with a whopping 24GB of memory.

The report comes from reputable tipster Digital Chat Station, who says that the 'Oga' group (via Google Translate) has started working on smartphones with 24GB of RAM. The 'Oga' group is believed to be a reference to the BBK-owned brands OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and iQOO, but exactly which of these brands will launch smartphones with 24GB of memory remains a mystery for now. Meanwhile, the tipster says that those devices will still ship with a 16GB base model, while the 24GB memory will be reserved for the top-end variant.

Digital Chat Station is a well-known tipster who has leaked a lot of accurate information about various smartphone brands over the years on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. That said, none of the BBK brands have confirmed plans to launch new smartphones with 24GB of RAM, so take this information with a pinch of salt for now.

Online rumors suggest that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro could be the first smartphone to ship with a 24GB RAM option. The device, which is slated to debut in July or August this year, is expected to remain China-exclusive like the OnePlus Ace 2, which was released earlier this year. The Ace 2 Pro is expected to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, and feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary shooter, and the obligatory 2MP additional snapper. The device is also tipped to rock a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.