Gaming monitors have been going through a sort of renaissance over the last few years. We've seen high resolutions, ultrawide screens, record-breaking refresh rates, and scores of Mini-LEDs, OLEDs, and QD-OLEDs become much more common and relatively more affordable. The good times continued with CES 2025 as almost every major manufacturer unveiled their new monitor lineup for the year.

While we saw some truly bleeding-edge products like LG's 45-inch bendable 5K2K display, 27-inch 500Hz 1440p QD-OLEDs from MSI and Samsung, and even a 1080p 600Hz TN monster from MSI, the ones that impressed me the most were the new 27-inch 4K OLED 240Hz screens from the likes of MSI, Samsung, and Asus. This fantastic combo hasn't really been seen before, and there are more reasons than one that one of these fancy new displays can be the ultimate gaming monitor for most gamers.

5 A 27-inch screen is perfect for a monitor

Just before the point of diminishing returns

Close

"The bigger the better" is actually true when you're talking displays (monitors or TVs), but you need to strike the right balance between size and other aspects of a gaming monitor. A 50-inch 4K TV might look great in your living room, but a monitor is situated much closer to you in comparison. You can't just put a 50-inch monitor (or even that 48-inch 4K OLED from LG) on your desk and expect things to go smoothly.

For one thing, most gamers don't have enormous desks to accommodate 32-inch monitors, let alone anything bigger. The 27-inch size is in the sweep spot of immersion and manageable size, and the majority of gamers will never need anything bigger. Secondly, on larger screens, things like icons and text get harder to see because you'll need to step up the resolution as well.

Lastly, being the most popular screen size for monitors, 27-inch displays enjoy the most variety and availability when you're buying a new gaming monitor. Whether you need a 1080p, 1440p, or 4K display, or a 144Hz, 240Hz, or 500Hz panel, or even an IPS, OLED, or Mini-LED screen, 27" monitors have it all.

4 The 4K 27" crispness is unbeatable

As sharp as it gets