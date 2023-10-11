Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB model $65 $115 Save $50 Solidigm's P41 Plus is a budget PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that targets good bang for buck in respect to performance and capacity. $65 at Amazon

We've seen some great SSD deals during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. But this has to be the best deal if you're looking for an M.2 2280 SSD. This 2TB Solidigm SSD is now $50 off, bringing the price down to just $65. So if you've been looking to add some storage to your laptop, desktop, or PlayStation 5, it's a great time to shop.

What's great about the Solidigm P41 Plus SSD?

So what do you get with this drive? Well, first of all, you get great read and write performance, with the drive offering sequential read speeds up to 4125 MB/s and write speeds that top out at 3325 MB/s.

Of course, this all wouldn't mean much unless you felt confident in the drive and the brand promises endurance up to 800 TBW, which is also backed by a five-year limited warranty. For the most part, that's about it with the Solidigm SSD. It's a no frills drive that offers great bang for the buck.

With that said, if you're looking for other sizes, the brand also makes a 512GB and 1TB model too. You'll also get the same great reliability and comparability with these drives as well. But you're going to see the best price on the 2TB which is now just $65 for a limited time.

Just be sure to pick one up before the day ends, because once the Prime Big Deal Days event is over, so is the deal. If you're looking for some other forms of storage, you can also check out some 2230 SSDs or check out some of the best deals on alternative storage too.