Looking to expand your storage space while maintaining portability? The Samsung T9 Portable SSD can help with that, as it's one of our top-rated portable drives and is currently seeing a massive discount during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. You can grab a 2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD for just $180, which nets you a savings of $120. In fact, you're getting the 2TB variant at around the same price as the 1TB model costs at full price.

I've personally tested this rugged, sleek, and portable SSD, and it will live up to your expectations. Whether you want to record 4K, 60 FPS ProRes video from your iPhone 16 Pro Max directly to an SSD, or you just need some extra storage for your media and files, the Samsung T9 Portable SSD has you covered.

What we loved about the Samsung T9 Portable SSD

The best part of the Samsung T9 Portable SSD is certainly its form factor. This drive has a ruggedized exterior that should keep your data safe, but it's also compact. As you can see in the photos above, the Samsung T9 is way smaller than a smartphone. It can fit in a pocket, bag, purse, or really anywhere else. That makes it perfect for on-the-go use and everyday carry deployment.

It's also plenty fast. The drive supports transfer speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s and the USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 spec. Want to know how it fares in daily use? Well, I tried using this SSD as a boot drive for my rebuilt Mac Pro, and it worked flawlessly. If it's fast enough for me to use as a boot drive, it'll certainly be fast enough for your file transfer needs.

We've been raving about the Samsung T9 Portable SSD since before it went on sale, so you can see the results of our comprehensive tests in my review below. You won't want to miss this deal, though — it's rare to see the 2TB version of this SSD under $200.