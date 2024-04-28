One of the best parts of using Windows is that the platform is wide open, and you can install just about any app or game you need without going through a third-party app marketplace. This inherently makes running a digital storefront on Windows 11 much more difficult than, say, the App Store on iOS or even the Google Play Store on Android. Still, the first-party Microsoft Store has been around since the Windows 8 days, but it hasn't taken off.

The Microsoft Store wants to do many things at once: it's an app store, a game marketplace, and an entertainment store. Due to reliability and stability issues — and others like a limited app library and a strange link to the Xbox app — the Microsoft Store is usually more of a hassle than it's worth. However, there is a place for something like the Microsoft Store on Windows. By making these three changes, Microsoft would go a long way in making the Store more useful to Windows users. It probably won't rival game stores like Steam or the Epic Games Store, but it doesn't have to.

3 Fix stability and reliability issues

The Microsoft Store should be able to download and install apps consistently

This Updates & downloads page froze for about two minutes before the app completely closed.

Stability and reliability issues have plagued the Microsoft Store so far, and it would seem that these problems would be quite easy for a company of Microsoft's size to fix. Although the Microsoft Store has been around for about 12 years, it has been incredibly inconsistent and downright unreliable. There are countless user accounts of these issues found on Microsoft's community forums, where Windows users describe problems ranging from a completely-corrupted Microsoft Store app to the basic inability to download apps. Often, after waiting a minute or two for product pages in Microsoft Store to load, clicking the Get or Buy buttons will cause an app or game to download for an extremely long period of time. On some occasions, a download won't start or finish at all.

There are other problems, too. The Microsoft Store, when trying to download a new app or game, often places the download at the bottom of the Downloads & updates queue. If you've downloaded a lot of programs from the Microsoft Store in the past, you might have tens of apps that need updates before the app you actually wanted to download is installed. I had a brand-new Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 review unit lying around, with no Microsoft Store apps manually installed, and the Store still opened with 16 pre-installed apps that needed updates. My first experience with the Microsoft Store on that new laptop was the app crashing after trying to load the Downloads & updates page for a few minutes, and that about sums up the problems you'll run into when trying to use it.

2 Get more apps and games

It'll be an uphill battle, especially for Microsoft to compete with Steam and Epic

The Microsoft Store has an identity problem, in that it wants to be a productivity app marketplace, a video game store, and a media shop all at once. Microsoft looks to create a place where you can get a word processor, AAA video game, and blockbuster movie in one go. Right now, the Store isn't a standout option for any one of those use cases. The biggest issue is that the Microsoft Store simply doesn't have enough apps and games available, and the open nature of Windows makes it difficult to entice developers to come aboard. If you could launch the Microsoft Store and quickly find simple Windows programs that are already vetted by Microsoft, that would be a great offering, especially for casual users who might not have enough tech literacy to know what apps and sites are safe to download from.

In its current state, the Microsoft Store doesn't have enough apps to make it worthwhile to search the Store first instead of going directly to the app or game's website. Plus, the search function in the Microsoft Store isn't great, so the result you're looking for might be cluttered below unrelated apps and games. To make the Store more appealing, Microsoft needs to make it beneficial for developers to add their apps and games. It should take a page out of Steam and Epic's book and offer free games to get more users looking at the Microsoft Store. Gamers are constantly looking for free games, and offering some in the Microsoft Store might help grow the marketplace's user base.

1 Break up the Microsoft Store and Xbox apps

Seriously, Microsoft — just pick one for each task or combine them

My biggest frustration with the Microsoft Store is how the marketplace must be used in tandem with the Xbox app, especially when trying to use PC Game Pass titles. I actually don't mind using the Xbox app instead of the Microsoft Store for installing games, and would even say I prefer it. However, Microsoft has created a situation where neither the Microsoft Store app nor the Xbox app is sufficient for buying, downloading, and playing games. Trying to use PC Game Pass in the Xbox app requires you to be signed in to the same Microsoft account in the Microsoft Store. Additionally, the process of playing or downloading games with either the Xbox or Microsoft Store apps will usually eventually prompt you to open the other.

If the Microsoft Store and the Xbox app each require use of the other to function, they should be properly integrated. Personally, I'd like to see the Xbox app be the main source for buying and playing games, while the Microsoft Store can be dedicated to regular computer programs and productivity apps. But anything is better than the strange dependence the Microsoft Store and the Xbox app have on one another. Microsoft needs to fix this, because using Xbox or the Microsoft Store is a far greater hassle than using a third-party game store currently.

Can the Microsoft Store be saved?

Right now, it's impossible to recommend the Microsoft Store to users due to how unreliable it can be while completing basic tasks like downloading and updating apps. It's a much better experience to download apps the old-fashioned way, through your browser. But after neglecting the platform for a while, it looks like Microsoft might be starting to focus on truly improving the Microsoft Store. Earlier this month, the company shipped a big update that is claimed to make the Microsoft Store load product pages 40% on average, among other improvements. Dropbox joined the Microsoft Store in April 2024 as well and Microsoft Store installers for web are now here. There is still a long way for the Microsoft Store to go, but it has a chance if Microsoft keeps making improvements at the pace of which it shipped updates so far this month.