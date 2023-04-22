Just because it's the middle of April doesn't mean there aren't great deals to be had. For a limited time, you can claim huge savings on the best TVs, best laptops, best smartphones, wireless audio devices, wearables, and more. The limited time sale is taking place over the next three days, so if you've been looking for some fantastic discounts, make sure to check these deals out while they last.

Best OLED TV deals

If you want the best quality possible from your TV, look no further than getting one equipped with OLED technology. With OLED, you'll get the punchiest colors, deepest blacks, and unbeatable contrast. Furthermore, you can't go wrong when it comes to support, with plenty of smart features, and some with built-in game streaming services.

Source: LG LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED EVO TV $1400 $1700 Save $300 The LG C2 has a beautiful design and perfectly combines features with performance.

$1400 at Best Buy

Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K OLED TV $1600 $1800 Save $200 The S95B is an excellent choice when looking for brilliant image quality and features. $1600 at Best Buy

Sony BRAVIA XR A80K $1800 $2000 Save $200 The Sony BRAVIA XR A80K is great OLED TV that is powered by Google. Impressive picture quality, great sound, and lits of features. $1800 at Best Buy

If OLED TVs are bit out of your price range, the next best thing is going with LED technology. LED TVs also offer excellent colors, great contrast, and a wealth of features like support for all your favorite streaming services.

Best deals on laptops

If you're looking into a Windows machine, there are plenty of different types of configurations, along with many different shapes and sizes as well. If you're looking for an Apple, while more limited in design and style, the company has a great lineup of laptops that cater to most users. Regardless of what you choose, you're going to get great pricing on these products during the limted time sale.

HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) $1000 $1500 Save $500 The 2023 HP Spectre x360 13.5 packs 13th-generation Intel Core processors in a sleek and stylish design. It also has a great 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that makes it optimal for productivity. $1000 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air M2 $1050 $1199 Save $149 The MacBook Air for comes packed with Apple's powerful M2 chip, a 13.6-inch display, and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe support. The laptop is compact, light, and has a design that looks fantastic. $1050 at Best Buy

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) $1000 $1650 Save $650 The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 series CPU and also has RX Radeon graphics, making a powerful combination for gaming. $1000 at Best Buy

Best deals on iPhones

Sometimes you need to treat yourself to a new phone and that's especially true when the deals are hot. If you're in the market for an iPhone, you're going to have some great choices with the likes of the latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you're not looking to break the bank, you've got some great options with the iPhone 12 and latest iPhone SE.

Apple iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 offers great value, with a powerful processor, great cameras, and software that will be supported for years. $630 at Best Buy

Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) The most affordable iPhone still packs a punch with its powerful A15 processor, good cameras, and smooth software. Not the most current when it comes to design, but you're getting a quality display with a compact size. $430 at Best Buy

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the latest devices from Apple featuring the A16 Bionic SoC and Dynamic Island Save up to $1000

Best deals on Android smartphones

There are a lot of different options when it comes to Android, luckily, that's the beauty of the ecosystem, where you get to choose the style of phone you like, or get hyper focused on different features. During the three-day sale, there's great promotional pricing from OnePlus, Sony, and Motorola. Best of all, there's something for everyone, with prices starting in just a little over a $100.

Best deals on personal audio

When it comes to personal audio, everyone has their own preferences. Luckily, this latest sale has all types of personal audio equipment on sale, so you can find just the right set of earbuds and headphones that you're looking for. Whether it's for general use, or something for the gym, this sale has it all.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $100 $130 Save $30 A great set of earbuds if you're an iPhone user, with plenty of features, good sound, and excellent build quality. $100 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $100 $150 Save $50 The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live feature an open-back design. They have great sound, ANC, and long battery life. $100 at Best Buy

Sony WF-1000XM4 $200 $280 Save $80 Although small, the Sony WF-1000XM4s pack quite the punch with great audio and excellent ANC. $200 at Best Buy

Best deals on Apple Watch

If you own an iPhone, the best companion for the handset is going to be an Apple Watch. The smartwatch brings a new level of interaction, and it is probably one of the best accessories that you can purchase as an iPhone user. Currently, Apple has a few options, with the Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and the more affordable and feature packed Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Ultra $749 $799 Save $50 The Apple Watch Ultra is the highest-end smartwatch Apple makes. It's not for everybody, but if you spend a lot of time outdoors, are a serious athlete, or just want the ultimate protection, this is the watch to pick. $749 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 8 $329 $399 Save $70 The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest smartwatch from Apple. It's not a huge change from the Series 7, but it offers fresh features like crash detection, a new temperature sensor, and more. $329 at Best Buy

Apple Watch SE 2 $219 $249 Save $30 The Apple Watch SE 2 misses out on some inessential features available on higher-end models, such as an Always-On display, fast charging, and ECG. But it's still the perfect wearable for those on a limited budget. $219 at Best Buy

Best deals on Samsung Galaxy Watch

If you're a Samsung Galaxy smartphone user, the Galaxy Watch is going to one of the best smartwatch options available. The designs are sleek, the software is powerful, and the integration is phenomenal. Currently, there are a few different offerings from Samsung, with the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and if you want to go all out, the Galaxy Watch 5 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $200 $250 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with the latest OneUI Watch platform and is a great option for Android users. $200 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 We recommend the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for anybody looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch because it offers a good set of features for the price. It's durable, has plenty of features, and is available in multiple sizes. $280 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is aimed at fitness enthusiasts, packing a more durable design and a bigger battery than the standard Galaxy Watch 5. $450 at Best Buy

There are some of the best deals you'll find this weekend, and as you can tell, there are a lot of categories. Whether you're looking for a new phone, or trying to find a TV, these are going to be some of the prices you'll see over the weekend.