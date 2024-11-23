Considering that the RISC-V project began in 2010, it’s one of the newest CPU architectures to grace the computing space. While there’s still a noticeable shortage of consumer-grade processors in the RISC-V space, manufacturers like Milk-V have released a handful of RISC-V-powered devices.

The Milk-V Jupiter stands out from the crowd, both with its affordable pricing and a surprisingly decent collection of operating systems. Having used this inexpensive RISC-V motherboard for weeks, here are three cool yet practical projects you can build with it.

Related Milk-V Jupiter review: This budget mini-ITX motherboard packs a RISC-V processor The RISC-V CPU is the biggest highlight of the motherboard, though its lackluster performance and disappointing app support leaves a lot to be desired

3 Linux desktop for RISC-V coding projects

Though it’s a bit limited on the performance front

Close

Whether you’re a newcomer who wants a cheap means to run Linux or a grizzled coding veteran looking for a powerful device to experiment with RISC-V projects, the Milk-V Jupiter is a solid alternative to the average RISC-V SBC. Besides supporting more IO ports and an M.2 SSD slot, it’s also compatible with the GUI versions of Ubuntu, Fedora, and Bianbu.

Although app compatibility and performance are still a bit finicky, this $60 mobo can run several essential applications and coding tools. Besides Buildroot and GCC, you can also use this nifty device to compile your own kernel for Bianbu.

2 Kodbox server

With a decent collection of apps and plugins