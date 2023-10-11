ESR Power Bank Wallet Versatile MagSafe accessory $43 $55 Save $12 The ESR Power Bank wallet is a 5,000mAh portable charger with a built-in wallet. Plus, ESR's HaloLock system is compatible with MagSafe, so it'll connect to your iPhone cord-free. It uses USB-C for charging and can use that port to connect to other devices. If you act fast, you can get it for just $43 on Prime Day. $43 at Amazon

There are so many different great MagSafe accessories to pair with your iPhone, but it can be hard to use more than one at a time. If you choose a wallet, you might wish you had a power bank when you're low on a charge. If you choose a power bank, you might wish you had a kickstand to watch a quick video. That's why one of my go-to accessories is the ESR Power Bank Wallet. It's got a power bank, wallet, and mobile kickstand all rolled into one. Surprisingly, it fits all of those roles really well, and I take it with me every time I travel. You can add it to your everyday carry, too, for just $43 in this fantastic Prime Big Deal Days offer.

Why I use the ESR Power Bank Wallet all the time

The starting point of the ESR Power Bank Wallet is a portable charger rated for a 5,000mAh capacity. In 2023, this is the minimum capacity I would use for a power bank, but you'll routinely find smaller ones on Amazon. A 5,000mAh capacity gives you enough power to charge just about any smartphone to full battery. Taking into account the power that portable chargers drain while in standby mode, this figure is more than enough to give you some extra choice when you're in a bind. As such, I know I won't have to worry about my phone running out of power when I'm carrying the ESR Power Bank Wallet.

I don't carry a traditional wallet and instead prefer to use the Apple MagSafe Wallet to store a few credit cards and my driver's license. However, it's tough to use two MagSafe accessories, which is why ESR integrated a card slot in the Power Bank Wallet. It can store two cards comfortably (even my thick titanium Apple Card), which is perfect for an ID and credit card. This is a great perk because carrying a 5,000mAh power bank doesn't hinder your ability to store cards with the ESR Power Bank Wallet. Plus, getting access to your cards is quick and easy, thanks to a cutout at the bottom of the device.

Just when you think the ESR Power Bank Wallet can't offer any more functionality in a relatively small form factor, it has another trick up its sleeve. There's also a hidden kickstand present in the Power Bank Wallet, making it easy to prop up your phone from anywhere. This is great for watching movies or reading content without having to hold your phone. It works in portrait and landscape orientations, so there's flexibility there, too.

That's the ESR Power Bank Wallet in a nutshell. You get three great MagSafe accessories all-in-one product that is extremely flexible. For Prime Day, you can get one too for $43 (23% off) in this limited-time deal.