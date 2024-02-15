Audible 3 months free for a limited time If you're a book lover and just don't have time to read, this extremely limited-time deal is going to be right up your alley with Audible now offering a three-month subscription for free. See at Amazon

If you've been looking to read more books but have never found the time, then audiobooks might be a great solution. Audible is currently offering a three-month subscription for free. That means you'll be able to access thousands of audio titles, and you'll also get one credit a month, to purchase a book that you like. Just be sure to take advantage while you can, because this deal won't last long.

Related How to listen to audiobooks on Amazon Echo speakers Want to listen to audiobooks on your Amazon Echo speakers? Follow these steps to listen to books from your Audible and Kindle libraries.

What's great about Audible?

In this limited-time deal, you can score a three-month subscription to Audible for free. As far as what you'll get, you'll get access to a large library of titles consisting of audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. Furthermore, you'll get one credit per month to purchase any premium selection title from the Audible catalog. In addition, you'll also get perks like access to exclusive deals, along with member discounts on titles on the platform.

You can listen to Audible on your computer by streaming it from the web, or you can use an app on your favorite portable devices like tablets and smartphones. You can even listen to Audible using your favorite smart home devices like Sonos speakers and Alexa-enabled speakers. Kindle owners will also be able to enjoy Audible titles as well.

This promotion is available for first time subscribers. The deal provides a fantastic way to experience the service and to see if it's right for you. If you like it and want to keep it, you'll just pay $14.95 per month for the same perks. Of course, if it's not for you, you can cancel the service, and you won't pay anything within the three-month trial period.