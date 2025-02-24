If we're being honest, there are parts of the Windows UI that could be a lot better. The audio settings are near the top of that list on Windows 11, with the split between the new settings menus and the "old-school" Control Panel being most noticeable. Having to go through multiple context menus in order to switch a default audio device or test microphone functionality is quite annoying. Don't get me started on the mixer, either. What was once a small menu that took up a tenth of your screen real estate simply did not need to turn into a menu that takes up my entire display.

If these UI quirks also bother you on a daily basis, EarTrumpet is the perfect solution to simplify your audio settings on Windows. Not only does it take all the settings you'd need and make them much easier to access, but it also adds a ton of functionality on top. Here are 3 reasons why EarTrumpet is a must-have for anyone who spends significant time on Windows.

Related 5 reasons an audio interface is the best upgrade I made to my PC I upgraded my PC's audio with an audio interface, and it's the best upgrade I could have made.

3 The compact audio mixer

It's even better than the OG