If you shop around for a great new laptop right now, you'll probably see that it features either an Intel or AMD processor under the hood. If you're looking for a Mac, meanwhile you're going to get something with an Arm-based Apple silicon chip powering it. Next year, though, you might see a new kind of laptop, featuring Snapdragon X series chips. This is a new Arm-based chip from Snapdragon for laptops, intended to take on Apple's own custom chips. Specs for the chip just leaked, and we expect to hear more about it during the Snapdragon Summit later this week, but even before then, I'm still pumped.

1 Windows 11 is ready for Arm

Microsoft and Qualcomm have long been big partners. Qualcomm makes the Arm-based chips you'll hear about, and Microsoft provides the software for the hardware that runs said chip, with Windows 10 and now Windows 11. The problem, though, is that when Qualcomm and Arm-powered laptops first came out, Windows wasn't ready for it. Your library of apps was limited since they only could run 32-bit formats, and under emulation. And they took a huge performance hit. Developers also had to recompile existing apps to run on Arm-based chips.

Windows 11, though, fixed that, since you can now run 64-bit apps under emulation. I do this every day on my Arm-based laptop, the ThinkPad X13s, which has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cX Gen 3 under the hood, and the performance is solid. I barely even know that I have an Arm-based PC in my hands. Heck, Microsoft even provided and sold developers Project Volterra, to code Arm-based apps and try out Windows on Arm. With all of this in mind, my hopes are high for Windows running right on any device that has a Snapdragon X chip.

2 Snapdragon X seems powerful

Though we were supposed to hear more about Snapdragon X during the upcoming Snapdragon Summit, some of the details have already leaked. While we already knew it would feature Qualcomm's custom Arm-based Oryon CPU cores, leaks suggest that the Snapdragon X Elite is far more powerful than I even thought.

Using laptops with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, like my ThinkPad X13s, I really feel that performance is close to an Intel Core i3 or an Intel Core i5 CPU. With speeds like these a supposed 50% faster multithreaded performance, and support for things like Wi-Fi 7, it almost certainly seems as though Qualcomm is going for performance closer to higher-end Intel Core i7 CPU now, and that's exciting.

3 A spur of new hardware

Shopping for an Arm-based laptop right now is pretty disappointing since the hardware isn't quite as diverse on the higher end. It's not like shopping for any other kind of Windows laptop, where you can find tons of options for devices with Core i9, Core i5, or Core i3 CPUs, and even Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 CPUs. If Snapdragon X ends up being a powerful CPU like the leaks said, I hope it changes the scope of the hardware, and more partners come on board.

For example, right now, if you want the very best experience, you'll see Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 and Pro X, as well as Lenovo's ThinkPad X13s. The Surface Pro 9 has Microsoft's custom SQ3 chip, which is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, and the ThinkPad, an actual Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 under the hood. These devices cost tons of money, which isn't always exciting to the consumer. They are also the only devices with flagship Qualcomm processors.

Further down the line, though, are laptops with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, which is an older chip. And then even on the lower end, there's the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 which is in cheaper devices Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable. A few devices from Acer, Samsung, and Dell have these, but it's not a flagship performance. Buy these, and you'll probably end up disappointed. Trust me, I tried a Samsung Galaxy Book Go, and it wasn't the best experience, especially when it comes to updating and using Windows.

I'm just hoping that a new and exciting Qualcomm Snapdragon X brings more OEMs to the tablet. Microsoft and Lenovo do great, but I'd love to see what HP, Acer, and other companies can do with their flagships.

Wait and see

XDA will be on the ground for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. The event runs from October 24 to October 26. You can expect to hear more about Snapdragon X then, and we'll have every single thing we know about it, but I really am pumped. Something feels special about what Qualcomm is doing with PCs this time around, and I hope it shakes up the computing industry.