Key Takeaways Mechanical keyboards offer a superior typing experience and customization options that membrane keyboards lack. They are far more satisfying to type on and provide a wide range of choices in terms of sound, form factor, and keycap profiles.

Wireless mechanical keyboards provide convenience and a clutter-free desk. The ability to connect to multiple devices and the decent battery life make it easy to use on the go.

Contrary to popular belief, mechanical keyboards are not significantly more expensive than membrane keyboards. Budget mechanical keyboards offer great features and quality-of-life advantages at a reasonable price.

I've written about my love for mechanical keyboards before — how the ample freedom and great overall experience is a class above membrane keyboards. But what I also realized is that after switching permanently to a wireless mechanical keyboard, I can't see myself considering a membrane keyboard ever again.

This is due to more than just habit and recency bias — my current wireless mechanical keyboard is undoubtedly superior to my previous wired membrane one, in all the aspects that matter.

3 Membrane keyboards seem laughably ancient now

I should have made the switch way earlier

While I didn't exactly "know" this back then, my membrane keyboard was lacking in a lot of areas. Only when I switched to the Royal Kludge RK84 (a budget mechanical keyboard) did I realize what I was missing. The way the mechanical switches bounced back was so satisfying, plus the sound was completely different from what I was used to on my membrane keyboard. The pleasing "thock" lived up to its reputation.

Besides the delightful typing experience, the sheer options offered by mechanical keyboards far surpass anything among membrane keyboards. Whether it's the form factor, sound preference, choice of feedback, keycap profiles & colors — you have near-limitless freedom. When I was shopping for a mechanical keyboard, Royal Kludge offered the choice of switches, keyboard color, form factors, and wired/wireless options through their range of keyboards.

I already have plans to dabble into additional mods to further tailor the typing sound to my liking.

Even after I bought my keyboard, I could modify the switches I wanted, thanks to it being hot-swappable. I already have plans to dabble into additional mods to further tailor the typing sound to my liking. This post-purchase customization is something I can't sacrifice by going back to a membrane keyboard. And I haven't even touched the durability aspect of mechanical keyboards — just the ability to replace a single faulty switch is a huge win.

2 I actually prefer wireless over wired

When picking a mechanical keyboard, I decided to go with a wireless option simply for aesthetic reasons. But, over the six months or so of using the RK84, I've realized that a less cluttered desk is just one of the positive changes I introduced to my daily work. The dual-wireless connectivity (which many keyboards have nowadays) gives me the freedom to connect the keyboard to my PC using the 2.4GHz dongle as well as to my laptop or iPad using Bluetooth.

I've realized that a less cluttered desk is just one of the positive changes I introduced to my daily work.

This way, I can enjoy the same typing experience on the go. And the weight and size of the keyboard isn't that big of a factor, since it's only a 75% keyboard. With a wireless keyboard, charging can be a concern for many. But the battery life of the RK84 is pretty decent. If I keep the RGB switched off — which I like since I swapped the default keycaps recently — I find myself charging it only once a month or so.

I did have some concerns with the wireless interference as I also have a wireless mouse and headphones on the same desk but repositioning the wireless dongle of the keyboard solved any missed keystrokes and such.

1 Mechanical keyboards don't cost a lot

Even price isn't in favor of the membrane camp

Membrane keyboards are often thought of to be significantly cheaper than their mechanical counterparts. This might have been true years ago, but not anymore. For just $40-$50, you can snag a great budget mechanical wireless hot-swappable keyboard today. Sure, you can get sub-$30 membrane keyboards from reputed brands but for just $10 more, the amount of features and quality-of-life advantages you can get is insane.

I find myself wanting to type on my keyboard every single day.

A superior typing experience, compact form factor, and pleasing aesthetic are more than just novelties — they've actually helped me become more productive as I find myself wanting to type on my keyboard every single day. These features add to the way I feel about my desk setup, making my wireless mechanical keyboard a crucial part of my daily routine.

Once you go clack...

Whether you're a productivity nerd or a hardcore gamer, there are far better choices among mechanical keyboards than membrane ones. The best mechanical keyboards for gaming can make your gaming sessions all that more engaging and stress-free. On the other hand, the best mechanical keyboards for Mac give Mac users all the productivity, compatibility, and ergonomics they're looking for.