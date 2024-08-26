Key Takeaways Intel struggles with credibility due to microcode vulnerabilities in Raptor Lake CPUs, impacting stability and crashes.

AMD capitalizing on Intel's troubles with efficient Zen 5 launch, but Arrow Lake's gaming prowess could lead to comeback.

Arrow Lake CPUs set to launch in mid-October with focus on power efficiency and potential for major performance gains in gaming benchmarks.

Saying that this year has been rough for Intel is quite an understatement. During the never-ending battle for the best CPUs, Intel has lost a lot of credibility because of microcode vulnerabilities. If somehow you're not familiar with the situation, Raptor Lake CPUs have an elevated operating voltage, meaning these CPUs can reach dangerously high voltage levels that cause instability and crashes.

This is good for AMD CPUs, but not for the industry as a whole. Competition breeds innovation and high-quality products, otherwise, you end up with stagnation. Team Blue needs to desperately redeem themselves with the upcoming launch of the 15th-gen Arrow Lake CPUs. The tension is definitely rising, but if you've been paying attention to all the leaks, rumors, and AMD's Zen 5 launch, a comeback is still possible.

4 AMD left some performance on the table with the Ryzen 9000 series

Not everyone is happy with the Zen 5 launch

While testing the Ryzen 9 9900X and the 9950X, we found that the new Zen 5 CPUs have fantastic efficiency and great single and multi-core performance. Unfortunately, the gaming performance on both CPUs is somewhat unimpressive. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still the best value in that department, as it manages to beat or match the performance of the new Zen 5 chips in various games. If you own a Ryzen 7000 series CPU and only care about gaming performance, these new chips from AMD are not a very compelling upgrade.

With that said, AMD has stated that Windows version 24H2 (Insider Preview) gives better performance as it's more optimized for Zen 5's wider branch prediction. To get that performance uplift though, you'll need to switch to the Windows Insider Program. Even then, the performance uplift on Zen 5 with this update is around 10% from the previous generation. It's decent, but Intel can potentially match or beat those performance gains thanks to the expected single-core improvements with Arrow Lake.

3 Major single and multi-core improvements

Expect great performance across the board

Intel can capitalize on AMD's performance issues if they focus on Arrow Lake's gaming prowess. After all, the latest and greatest 15th-gen CPUs will be using Intel's new 20A process node (2nm) to yield better performance and efficiency. According to a Geekbench 6 leak, the Core Ultra 9 285K edges ahead of the 14900KS and Ryzen 9 9950X in both single and multi-core performance. From another report relating to the Core Ultra 5 245K, these performance gains look to be consistent across all Arrow Lake CPUs.

These are all leaks and rumors, but they do come from credible sources. Geekbench results don't directly correlate to gaming performance, but Arrow Lake's strong single-core performance indicates a potential for a major performance uplift in gaming benchmarks as well. If these expectations hold true, we might be in for a very impressive launch from a performance perspective.

2 Arrow Lake will consume less power

An important piece of the puzzle

Intel has struggled with efficiency and power draw for a while now, as is evident in our 14900K review. The 14900K easily reaches 256W (or higher, as some have tested), and just as easily hits 100 degrees Celsius. Needless to say, it's a highly inefficient chip that is notoriously difficult to cool properly. This is why pure raw performance won't be enough — Arrow Lake needs to be power efficient.

Considering Intel is switching to an all-new manufacturing process that's more efficient, the company is well positioned to address these efficiency issues. According to a report from Videocardz.com, the new CPUs will have at least 100W lower power consumption at those ridiculously high frequencies.

Additionally, the new process node uses RibbonFET (a new transistor architecture) and PowerVia (a backside power delivery system), both of which will help to enhance performance and power efficiency. It's going to be an uphill battle considering how efficient Zen 5 is, but power efficiency is definitely a major focus with Intel this time around.

1 Intel doesn't have any other choice

A crucial moment in the history of Intel

Image credit: Intel

While the buzz around Raptor Lake's stability issue has garnered a lot of attention in the past couple of months, the problem has been around for much longer. The way Intel downplayed the severity of these problems and even denied plans for a recall led to a massive loss of trust in the company. As a consequence, its stock price took a significant hit, and to keep things afloat during this financial strain, the company made the drastic decision to lay off 15,000 employees.

So, it's all looking very bleak, but that's why there is some hope. There's no way that one of the biggest names in the PC industry can get sidelined like this. Intel certainly has the resources and expertise to address the issues and regain its footing. The blue team is making the right choices with the Arrow Lake launch by focusing on power efficiency, so there is potential to turn the tide.

Only time will tell

Arrow Lake's launch is rumored to be in mid-October, and that's when we will know whether Intel can pull off this massive comeback. One thing's for sure: the success or failure of Arrow Lake will significantly impact the company's future trajectory. As someone who has enjoyed the competition in the CPU space the last couple of years, I hope Intel comes back stronger than before.