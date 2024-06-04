Key Takeaways Version 24H2 of Windows 11 focuses on AI with features like Copilot+ and Recall for seamless work continuation.

Windows 12 would introduce a new servicing channel making it harder for Microsoft to provide support.

Introducing new system requirements for Windows 12 would cause confusion and anger.

Windows 11 is about to get its biggest update yet with version 24H2, also called the 2024 Update. This new version of Windows 11 puts a bigger focus than ever on AI with the introduction of Copilot+ on PCs with NPUs that support over 40TOPS of AI performance. The highlight here is Recall, a feature that allows Windows to remember basically everything you do and easily find what you were working on so you can pick up where you left off.

This update is so big that, in fact, Windows 11 version 24H2 is based on a new underlying Windows platform (codenamed Germanium), something you typically only see with a totally new version of Windows (like Windows 11 after Windows 10). This would suggest this new version of Windows would be called Windows 12 instead, and while that was expected for some time, there are good reasons why it hasn't happened yet.

Fragmenting the user base is unnecessary

Why create more support channels if you can avoid it?

Probably the biggest reason not to introduce WIndows 12 right now, at least from Microsoft's standpoint, is the support period for Windows releases. Currently, Microsoft has to support both Windows 11 and Windows 10 already, because Windows 10 has to receive at least 10 years of updates. That period is only ending in 2025, despite Windows 11 being around since 2021, so Windows 10 needs to keep being supported.

Introducing Windows 12 now would create another situation like this. Windows 12 would need to have its own support period, but Windows 11 would still need to be supported for many more years, even if Microsoft wouldn't be actively developing it anymore. That means working on updates, providing support documentation, and so on, in addition to developing new features for Windows 12.

By making Windows 11 version 24H2 instead, Microsoft gets two benefits. First, it doesn't introduce another servicing channel where it needs to provide support. Second, because Microsoft's modern lifecycle policy requires users to be running the latest versions of Windows, this means Windows 11 users will always be pushed onto the latest version after a couple of years. This ensures everyone is running a similar version of Windows, making it easier for Microsoft to provide support. Maybe once Windows 10 is out of the picture, it will make more sense to introduce Windows 12.

Windows 12 could cause some backlash

Increasing system requirements wouldn't be taken well

With Windows 11 version 24H2 introducing something as big as Copilot+ and Recall, it might seem like it was a great time to introduce Windows 12 with an even bigger focus on AI. And when you consider that these AI features have big system requirements, it kind of makes this break seem even more logical.

But in reality, avoiding that break is probably for the best in terms of user perception. Windows 11 was already controversial for some users because of the new system requirements it added. It required 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a very specific set of processors, and even TPM 2.0, which many PCs at the time still didn't have. Users felt burned that even though their PC was still plenty fast, it wasn't supported by the latest and greatest OS.

Now, Copilot+ PCs require a powerful NPU (which isn't on any existing PCs on the market), 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. If Microsoft made these requirements for Windows 12, a ton more PCs would be no longer supported for reasons, that, to most consumers, wouldn't make sense. Even computers launched just two months ago would not be able to run Windows 12. That would absolutely not be taken well, and even less so considering it's only been three years since Windows 11 was introduced.

And introducing Windows 12 alongside Copilot+ but only enforcing new system requirements for Copilot+ PCs would just be confusing. The message would probably get lost and consumers would lash out even if they could upgrade to Windows 12. In the end, this is the best approach for Microsoft to take.

There isn't that much else that's changed

Windows 12 would need a new visual identity

Finally, it's also worth considering that aside from Copilot+, there really isn't a ton that's changing with WIndows 11 version 24H2, particularly on the visual side. Sure, there are some things here and there (including new looks for the Windows Preinstallation Environment and Windows Recovery Environment), but the operating system itself, for the most part, looks the same and functions the same. Every major release of Windows in recent history has introduced a major overhaul to some part of the UI, often including the taskbar, Start menu, and even File Explorer. To many, that's what defines that version of Windows.

And while Microsoft certainly could have introduced a brand-new UI if it wanted to, there haven't been any signs of it happening aside from a mockup screenshot (seen above) that Satya Nadella showed off back in 2022, where we saw a status bar at the top of the screen with things like the time and battery level. That kind of change could certainly warrant a new version of Windows, but there's never been any indication that this was actually being tested for this release.

What's more, Windows 11 frankly still looks great. Windows isn't in need of a major visual overhaul right now, especially when Microsoft can barely keep up with its own changes. Many parts of Windows 11 still look out of place, so introducing a new UI paradigm would just mean a lot of work would be redone while components that have been left untouched for decades would continue to be neglected. It would probably be best if Microsoft continues to modernize those parts of Windows and hopefully make it easier to update their visuals again in a future release.

Windows 12 might still happen, but we can wait

Of course, it's safe to assume Windows 12 will probably still happen at some point. It's too early now, but new versions of Windows do generate excitement in the PC industry, and it's something manufacturers like as a selling point for their machines. Microsoft just needs to wait to have a better reason to create a whole new version of Windows.

If I had to guess, I'd say maybe Microsoft is holding out for the modular version of Windows we've heard about in the past. Time and time again, the company has started internal projects with the goal of making Windows a modular operating system that can adapt to different form factors more easily. If such a project still exists, it would be a perfect opportunity to introduce a whole new version of Windows. Either way, there's no reason to hold your breath, since Windows 11 will keep getting major updates for the foreseeable future.