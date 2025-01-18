If you're on the hunt for a great new laptop, you've definitely got options. Whether it's a gaming laptop or a MacBook, there are many machines worth considering. The Dell XPS 14 is a top-notch choice, but Lenovo's freshly announced Slim 9i improves over the XPS in a few key ways.

Thanks to a more powerful Intel chip, better display with a far superior webcam, and significantly lighter construction, Lenovo's Yoga Slim 9i is shaping up to be one of the top machines out there, even when compared to excellent flagships like Dell's XPS 14. Here's everything you need to know to help you decide.

3 Lunar Lake support

Beefy Intel Core Ultra 7 chips

Close

Intel's Lunar Lake generation of chips is finally here, and the Slim 9i sports some premium Core Ultra 7 options: you can select either the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V or Intel Core Ultra 7 258V. Even the lower-tier 256V benchmarks better than the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H inside the XPS 14, making for some meaningful performance advantages on the Lenovo machine.

Beyond that, Lunar Lake chips also focus on efficiency and battery life. Yes, if you don't have the right settings on a Lunar Lake machine, your battery life won't impress, but you can eke out some excellent longevity with a little tweaking. In fact, Lunar Lake chips can even outcompete the Snapdragon X Elite line in terms of battery life and efficiency, with the right settings.

Whether you're looking at things from a performance angle or in terms of battery life, the Slim 9i simply has the better chip over the XPS 14, and that just can't be ignored.

2 A better OLED display and webcam

Dell's cameras just can't compete

The display on the XPS 14 is no joke: OLED tech, a 120Hz refresh rate, 3.2K resolution, and a peak brightness of 400 nits. However, the Slim 9i once again pulls ahead with a 120Hz OLED panel that also sports a 4K resolution and 750 nits of peak brightness. However, the improvements on the Slim 9i aren't limited to mere increases in brightness and resolution.

One of the more disappointing elements of the XPS 14 is its webcam, which is a fairly basic 1080p camera. Sure, it can get the job done for the occasional Zoom meeting, but competitors often offer 5MP or even higher-res sensors. In the case of the Slim 9i, you're getting a meaty 32MP webcam, which will surely outshine what's offered on the XPS 14, making it better for professionals.

Once again, the Slim 9i goes beyond what's offered on the XPS 14 and improves on it, beefing up resolution and peak brightness as well as bringing a more capable camera to the table, too.

1 Much, much more portable

An XPS 14 might throw your back out

Though the XPS' camera is merely okay, perhaps the biggest limitation of this laptop is its weight. Even with a lighter FHD display, the XPS 14 starts off at a chunky 3.7 pounds, which makes lugging it around with you on a busy day quite the chore. Even a fully kitted MacBook Pro only clocks in at 3.6 pounds, making it lighter than the lightest XPS 14.

The Slim 9i, on the other hand, starts off at 2.76 pounds, which is about a full pound less than the FHD XPS 14. And that's with its 4K OLED display, too. True to its name, the Slim 9i is nowhere nearly as bulky a machine as the XPS 14, and that's something worth keeping in mind, unless you'll be keeping your laptop at home on a desk most of the time.

At the end of the day, a laptop needs to be portable, otherwise you may be better off with a desktop computer.