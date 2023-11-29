Biometric authentication has been on all kinds of devices for a while, but it's only just making its way to desktop Macs. Apple unveiled a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID in 2021, and it's essentially the same keyboard you'll find on great MacBooks, but for desktops. This option is only included with purchases of select higher-end models of the 24-inch iMac; all other Mac users must purchase one separately if they want to use Touch ID on their Mac desktops. But they'll probably want to because Touch ID on desktop Macs is a game changer.As a longtime Mac and Windows user, I've become accustomed to just typing in my password manually. When Apple first unveiled the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, I didn't think it was necessary. But after trying it out with the 24-inch iMac (M3, 2023), I discovered I couldn't live without it. And to those heading to the comments to point out that similar Windows Hello features have been available for a while, I'll just remind you that Windows Hello has been bypassed on laptops by three of the biggest Windows OEMs. There are things that Touch ID on desktops offer that Windows Hello doesn't, like best-in-class security, iCloud Password Keychain integration, and wireless authentication.With that said, here are three reasons I'm keeping a Magic Keyboard on my desk for use with Touch ID.

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID will only work with Macs that have an Apple Silicon processor.

1 The convenience of a quick unlock

It's even better than using Touch ID on a laptop

The easiest reason why Touch ID is convenient on a desktop Mac is for locking and unlocking your device. There's not as much of a need for security on a desktop, since ideally, only people you trust have access to your home and computer. However, it's great to unlock your Mac in a second rather than typing in a full password. It's also nice to know that your computer is still secure, which is questionable when using alternatives like Windows Hello. It's pretty groundbreaking that all this happens over a wireless connection, too.Touch ID is actually better on a desktop Mac than on a MacBook. That's because anytime your Mac restarts, you'll need to enter your password before Touch ID is available. Restarts are far more common on MacBooks than on desktops, which are constantly connected to power. As such, Touch ID is far more convenient on desktops than on laptops.

2 Using a fingerprint as a master password

Touch ID and the iCloud Password Keychain are the perfect pair

Perhaps my favorite part of using the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is signing onto websites with just my fingerprint. There are some alternatives worth pointing out here, like using a great password manager or using Google's passkeys. However, through my testing, nothing works as well as Touch ID. I can store hundreds of logins in my iCloud Password Keychain, which is end-to-end encrypted. Online security is always a balance between data protection and convenience.The iCloud Password Keychain with Touch ID is the perfect medium for those two things. You can create randomly generated secure passwords with iCloud that would be nearly impossible to remember for all your accounts. Then, it'll take just a second to enter these highly secure passwords with your fingerprint. On older desktop Macs, you have to do this by entering your Mac's password. Now, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID reduces that process to just the press of your finger, and it makes signing onto websites painless.

3 Authorizing payments with speed and security

It's almost too easy to make online purchases with Touch ID

Like many great Apple features, it all comes down to integration. Touch ID can be used to authorize purchases with payment cards saved in your Apple Wallet. On certain websites, that means you can check out with just a few clicks, and a saved address, payment card, and contact information will be shared with the merchant automatically. Of course, having all that information available that quickly could be a security nightmare. That's why it's great that you can protect this information with Touch ID, blending ultimate convenience with protection.Magic

It's enough to make me keep a Magic Keyboard on my desk

None of the above features are particularly new, but they make a difference while using your desktop Mac. Touch ID and other biometrics are part of the reason why using other Apple products is a secure and simple experience. Before, desktop Macs were excluded from these advanced security measures. For me, the convenience of using Touch ID on my desktop Mac is a game changer. Even though my old daily-driver keyboard was the excellent Logitech MX Keys, I'll be sticking with the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for the above reasons.