Key Takeaways Windows lacks brightness control for external monitors, but Twinkle Tray fixes that easily.

Twinkle Tray supports DDC/CI for additional monitor controls like contrast and volume.

Automate brightness adjustments, link multiple monitors, and use hotkeys for easy control.

There are plenty of apps out there that can enhance your Windows 11 experience in one away or another, such as by replacing the Start menu or the File Explorer. But sometimes, the simplest apps are the best, and recently, I've discovered the wonders of Twinkle Tray, and I can tell you right now that this is an absolutely essential app if you have a desktop PC or an external monitor.

It has a simple premise: changing the brightness of your monitors. But what it does around that is incredibly useful.

4 Windows is stupidly limited

I can't change the brightness of an external monitor?

Let's start with the reason to get this app in the first place, and that's the fact that the built-in brightness slider in Windows is only made to work with internal displays, such as laptops. If you connect an external monitor, you have no control over its brightness unless you use the built-in settings on the monitor or there's an official app that lets you change those settings in Windows. This limitation is frankly ridiculous and makes no sense.

So, Twinkle Tray solves that. It supports all the major communication methods that monitors use to report brightness to your computer, so no matter if you have an external monitor or an internal one, Twinkle Tray can easily adjust their brightness right from the taskbar, or even using hotkeys. This alone makes the app worth installing. It's so cumbersome to change settings using the navigation nub on a monitor, and official software is often so bloated that I really don't want to install it. Twinkle Tray is a super simple app that just gets the job done.

However, it can be even more than that. External monitors use a communication method called DDC or CI, and this supports some additional controls like contrast, volume, and even the power state. That gives you another layer of control customize your monitor experience right from within Windows. The monitor's volume usually doesn't sync with Windows' own volume setting, but it's still great to have this so you can fine tune the volume level that much more.

3 Control all your monitors quickly

Multi-monitor setups are welcome

Twinkle Tray is already a great app if you have a single monitor, but it gets that much better if you have more. Twinkle Tray displays the brightness of all your monitors when you click the icon on the taskbar, so you can easily adjust and match all of them.

But there's more to it than that, too. You can link the brightness of all your monitors, so they all change at the same time and stay consistent. And if you have different monitor models with varying brightness ranges, Twinkle Tray gets even more clever. If you dive into the settings, you can change the brightness range of each monitor, so that the maximum and minimum brightness of each panel is matched and you have a more consistent experience even with different monitor models.

You can also reorder and rename monitor in the Twinkle Tray flyout, so you can quickly identify each screen in your setup without having to remember complex names.

2 Automations and ease of use

