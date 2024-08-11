Key Takeaways Arm-based Snapdragon X chips offer improved efficiency, great performance, and could bring better software to PC gaming handhelds.

While game compatibility is a concern, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chipset showcases promising potential for future handheld devices.

Snapdragon X could provide a fast, efficient platform for gaming handhelds, bringing longer battery life and killer performance to a small form factor.

As a fan of Apple silicon Macs and the Asus ROG Ally, there was only one thing on my mind when I heard Qualcomm was gearing up to release a laptop-class version of its Snapdragon chips. I needed to have an Arm-based chip in one of the best PC gaming handhelds. We've now spent quite a while reviewing and testing laptops with the Snapdragon X chipset inside, and my position hasn't changed.

Sure, it seems that Qualcomm oversold game performance and compatibility for Windows on Arm. Some games won't run great and others won't open up at all, including titles you'd expect to run on basically any Windows 11 laptop. However, gaming handhelds still need what Snapdragon X is offering, which is improved software, more power, and standout efficiency. I'm anxiously waiting to see a future generation of Snapdragon X processor inside a gaming handheld — when the state of gaming on Windows on Arm improves.

3 Better software

Arm-based processors could allow OEMs to get more creative with software, and everybody wins

Software is one of the biggest challenges that PC gaming handhelds face, and that goes for any device on the market. The two most popular handhelds, the Steam Deck and the ROG Ally, both approach this tricky subject in their own ways. Though many people prefer the approach Valve took with SteamOS, neither device has perfect software. Asus uses Windows 11, which is still poorly optimized for touchscreens and handhelds. By comparison, the Steam Deck features a Linux-based OS, and this means some games requiring strict anticheat software — such as Fortnite — won't run.

To be clear, Snapdragon X won't solve the software problem by itself. However, my hope is that the advent of Windows on Arm will empower OEMs and developers to find better solutions. Arm is a more flexible platform than x86, and Arm chips are found in everything from smartwatches, to phones, to laptops, and other unique devices. Companies make custom operating systems for Arm chips all the time, and ones like Microsoft and Qualcomm are working to solve the compatibility, translation, and emulation issues that arise.

For now, neither the combination of Windows and Asus' proprietary Armoury Crate software nor SteamOS is a perfect solution. There are a lot of parties focused on improving Windows on Arm, and advancements in the years to come look promising. If I had to bet on it, I'd say that there's a better chance of the perfect PC gaming handheld software running on Arm than x86.

2 Great performance

The Snapdragon X Elite is fast despite being featured on thin-and-light laptops

It's not easy to make a PC gaming handheld with great performance. Valve managed to do it by working with AMD to make a custom processor optimized for Steam Deck OLED hardware and SteamOS software. Asus tamed the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with a beefy cooling system and high TDPs. These are two success stories, but there are many more failures. The MSI Claw was dead-on-arrival when it launched with an Intel Core Ultra processor, and the Lenovo Legion Go faltered despite having the same Z1 Extreme processor as the ROG Ally.

Snapdragon X is a promising platform because it offers great performance while running cool with low power draw. That's a characteristic of Arm-based processors in general, and Apple makes multiple MacBook Air models with fast Arm chips and zero active cooling system. Future generations of Snapdragon X could increase the level of performance we're used to seeing from PC gaming handhelds without needing giant batteries, high TDPs, and huge cooling systems. If our benchmark testing from the first Snapdragon X series is any indication, this platform would bring killer performance to the handheld form factor.

1 Excellent efficiency

Gaming handhelds need better efficiency, and better battery life

I love the Steam Deck, and now the Asus ROG Ally X, because they offer much better battery life than the competition. Still, even the best of the best handhelds top out at just a few hours of gameplay while running AAA titles. I would love to have a PC gaming handheld that could last a full cross-country flight on a single charge. If any handheld will reach that level of battery life and efficiency, it's going to have an Arm chip inside.

From testing laptops like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, we know that the only chipsets to provide truly-great battery life on Windows laptops are Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite. You can complete your tasks on a Snapdragon X laptop without worrying about being close to an outlet. More importantly, standby time is fantastic. You can leave a Snapdragon X device closed overnight and return to find it only used a percent or two of power.

Qualcomm doesn't assign official TDP values to Snapdragon X variants, instead leaving that up to the OEMs. Still, we know that these chips are powerful, efficient, and great on battery life. Those are three things I'd love to be able to say about my favorite PC gaming handhelds. Some of them check the first box, but the latter two need much more work.

Why Qualcomm isn't ready to ship a Snapdragon X gaming handheld

We're ready for a Snapdragon X gaming handheld, but Qualcomm isn't. The first wave of Snapdragon X devices were ultrabooks, and for good reason. Windows on Arm just isn't good enough to handle niche workflows and AAA gaming yet. However, the compatibility and optimization issues are only going to be improved over time. We'll likely see the chipset appear in small form-factor PCs or all-in-one (AIO) systems before it comes to a gaming-first device.

Eventually, a future generation of Snapdragon X will be ready to consistently handle AAA gaming. When it does, I'll be first in like to buy an Arm-based PC gaming handheld.