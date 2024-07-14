Key Takeaways Cloud gaming may go against tradition, but it's cheaper, runs on any device, and offers better-than-solid performance with good internet.

Cost-effective subscriptions like Game Pass Ultimate offer immense value, allowing you to play AAA titles for a low monthly fee.

While cloud gaming may not match the performance of a top-end gaming PC, it provides a viable option for people playing on devices with lower specs.

Gamers typically value tradition and nostalgia, and the entire idea of cloud gaming goes against those values. There's something to be said about sliding a disc into a console or starting up a game saved to your computer's hard drive. Nostalgia aside, there are performance considerations too. Cloud gaming will never offer the same level of performance as physical hardware, with all other things equal. And yet, after extensively using cloud gaming services over the past year, I love it. If you think cloud gaming is awful, I'd reason you probably haven't tried it in a while or have bad internet.

Cloud gaming involves connecting to a gaming PC or console in a server farm somewhere and streaming a game's contents. A wireless connection sends the graphics to your device, and your inputs are sent back to the server. It creates a base-level performance bottleneck that you can't overcome. Here's the thing that cloud gaming detractors always forget to remember: wireless connection isn't the only bottleneck. Whether you use cloud gaming or on-device processing, there will be bottlenecks. Internet speed could be a bottleneck, processing power could be a bottleneck, and input lag can be a bottleneck — just to name a few.

If you have a no-compromises gaming PC, fiber internet, and professional-grade peripherals, you will absolutely notice the bottleneck caused by cloud gaming compared to your typical usage. For everyone else, it's negligible. The bottleneck caused by streaming with cloud gaming might not be as severe as the performance or input lag bottlenecks you'd get with your on-device hardware. That's without considering price, storage considerations, and more. That's the thing to remember. Cloud gaming always loses when all things are equal. But things are rarely equal.

3 It's cheaper

We really can't compare cloud gaming to pricey gaming PCs

Close

Whenever we review or test a product or service, it's important to evaluate it in context. For example, when I reviewed the Google Pixel 8a, I didn't say that $500 phone was bad because it couldn't keep up with modern-day flagships costing in excess of $1,000. It was good for the price, and the limitations that derive from its positioning in the market. I consider cloud gaming, through services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia's GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, using the same logic. The benefits are worth the drawbacks, which are obviously increased latency.

One of the more obvious benefits to cloud gaming is cost savings. There are various subscription services available at different pricing tiers, but Xbox Cloud Gaming is a good example of a value pick. Microsoft's Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs $20 per month and includes the functionality that was previously tied to Xbox Live, hundreds of games, and the ability to stream them from the cloud. If you own an Xbox, you might subscribe to Ultimate anyway, and cloud gaming is included. Competitors like GeFoce Now and Amazon Luna also have similarly-priced tiers that offer a lot of value for what you get.

Subscriptions aren't fun, but cloud gaming services are still appealing. You could pay for one of these services for years before you even cover the cost of a high-end GPU in 2024. That's without considering the cost of the rest of your PC, the price of Windows, the peripherals you'll need, and the cost of individual games. With cloud gaming, you pick up a device with a browser and controller support, and all you need is a subscription to play hundreds of games. Modern titles are expensive — usually $60 or more — and if you play a lot of games, something like Game Pass Ultimate could be worth it for this reason alone.

When you consider what you get from a cloud gaming service for the ultra-low monthly cost compared to a PC or console, it's a lot easier to accept its drawbacks. For just $20 per month or less, you can play AAA gaming titles on your iPhone or Android phone and get an experience that's more than playable. If you told someone that a decade ago, they'd scoff at the remark. So, why aren't we more impressed?

2 It runs on anything

If your device can connect to a controller and has a browser, it can game in the cloud